Darren Till says Marvin Vettori has "got no brains," claims he would've "stopped him 100%"

Darren Till says he would've stopped Marvin Vettori in the first round if their proposed 2021 contest went through.

'The Gorilla' and 'The Italian Dream' were set to clash in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card last April. However, the fight didn't go through as the Liverpudillan had to pull out due to a broken collarbone.

The former welterweight title challenger believes he would have stopped Vettori if they fought as he was in his best physical shape prior to the injury. During an appearance on Blockasset's BLOCKPARTY podcast, Till said:

"It was the best I've ever been. I actually knew inside I was going into that fight with Marvin, I'm not disrespecting Marvin. Listen, he's higher up than me. Now, he's on a f*cking totally different path. He'll probably see this and say some angry sh*t like he usually does because he's got no brains. But, I would've went into that that fight and stopped him 100%, in the first round. Because he just comes forward, he wouldn't have been able to take my shots. Like, don't get me wrong, he is a cardio machine. He is a monster and I do respect him as a fighter. But, there was no way to cope with me at that point where I was in my life."

Catch the full interview below:

Darren Till refutes claims that he is fragile

Darren Till has suffered yet another injury, forcing him to pull out of his proposed fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC London later this month.

Despite another injury affecting his progress, Till has insisted that he is not fragile as he trains relentlessly in the gym every day. His body has taken all it could endure at this point in time.

Here's what the 29-year-old said:

"Two weeks before I broke my collarbone. These people must be thinking, all these tools, fragile. No mate, I'm not fragile. Like, bring 90 percent of fighters all around the world to our gym. Bring them all and you'll see what time it is. It's like f*cking brutal man. And it's just f*cking got to the point, my body just endured as much as I can take at this point."

