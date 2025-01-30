Darren Till takes aim at Belal Muhammad over Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes opinion: "We all know he's a lick a**"

Belal Muhammad was targeted by Darren Till over his opinion on who won between Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes. The two lightweights competed for the Bellator 155-pound title, which was and still is held by Usman.

Their bout was a closely contested affair, with some believing that Hughes had done enough to dethrone Usman. However, Muhammad disagreed, tweeting out his support for the Dagestani star.

Till expressed disdain over Muhammad's take on the bout, writing:

"I'm not even gonna read everyone's opinions on who they thought won but I can see Belal has gave his opinion and we all know he thought Usman won cos he's a lick a**. Lickedddy the a**hole. A** lick."

Ahead of Hughes' majority decision loss to Usman, a debate surrounding Dagestan's MMA accomplishments and Ireland's emerged. Till, an Englishman, was quick to inject himself in the debate, initially arguing against the claim that Dagestan was superior.

But Till mistook Dagestan for Russia. Upon realizing that the comparison was only between Ireland and the region of Dagestan, not Russia as a whole, he backtracked.

Many fighters were outraged by the majority decision verdict in Usman's favor. That included Conor McGregor, who unleashed vitriol at the Nurmagomedov clan. In a massive U-turn days later, McGregor disparaged Hughes over the young fighter's friendly interaction with the great Khabib Nurmagomedov, with whom McGregor has a deeply personal feud.

Meanwhile, Muhammad is a well-known friend and training partner of the Nurmagomedov clan's and supports them without fail. Till, though, a former UFC fighter, has no stake in the feud.

Belal Muhammad responded to Darren Till's tweet

Upon catching wind of Darren Till's comments, reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was quick to issue his own response.

In cutting and witty fashion, 'Remember the Name' referenced the Englishman's brutal knockout loss to journeyman Jorge Masvidal:

"I'm unbiased I thought Paul looked great ... I also thought you were beating Masvidal until... you know"

There's a low likelihood of the hostility between Muhammad and Till leading to a fight.

Muhammad is at the very top of his game at welterweight, while Till last competed at middleweight before being booted from the UFC after an abysmal 1-5 run.

