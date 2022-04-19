Darren Till takes a guess at why UFC middleweights are avoiding a fight with Luke Rockhold 

Darren Till recently gave his thoughts on why Luke Rockhold could be having difficulty landing an opponent for his UFC comeback fight.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, the Englishman discussed a wide range of topics and offered his take on why middleweights could be avoiding a fight with the 37-year-old former UFC champion, who has been hoping to return to action for several months now. Here's what Till said:

"He's a former champion. He's a good-looking guy, talks trash, he's awkward. He's the wicked bow himself but I don't know. Maybe people aren't interested anymore, but he's a good fighter. Let's say he's got a f*****g hell of a left kick. His stance is great. I like to look at it. His wrestling's good, his grappling [is good] so he's a great fighter, but people just aren't interested, I don't know why."

Catch Till's full interaction with Submission Radio below:

Rockhold has been out of action since suffering a knockout loss against Jan Blachowicz in 2019. After failing to make his mark at 205 pounds, the 36-year-old is keen to return to middleweight for at least one more fight.

Rockhold has been eyeing a July return and likes the sound of a bout against high-profile names including Paulo Costa, Marvin Vittori, and even Darren Till. However, Till showed no interest in the fight.

Darren Till hints at potential return at UFC Liverpool event in July

Fans were expecting Darren Till to feature on the UFC London card, which took place last month. While that didn't happen, the Englishman seems ready to make his much-awaited comeback and it could happen as early as July as the UFC touches down in England for its next major event, which will likely take place in Liverpool.

Speaking on the same episode of Submission Radio, 'The Gorilla' hinted that there's a good chance he will make his octagon return when the UFC returns to Liverpool for its event in July. Till said:

"Of course, yeah. Main event in Liverpool. Can take over the show, that's me."

Al Zullino @phre BREAKING: UFC is returning to the UK in July, per sources.



Location TBC, but more than likely it's going to be in Liverpool, I'm told. BREAKING: UFC is returning to the UK in July, per sources.Location TBC, but more than likely it's going to be in Liverpool, I'm told.

Stefan Struve @StefanStruve #ufc #liverpool #yesIhadhair I heared the UFC might be comming to Liverpool this year. I absolutely love Liverpool, I fought my way to a UFC contract in 2008 fighting for at the time the number 1 promotion in the UK, Cage Gladiators! Who can name everybody in this picture? #mma I heared the UFC might be comming to Liverpool this year. I absolutely love Liverpool, I fought my way to a UFC contract in 2008 fighting for at the time the number 1 promotion in the UK, Cage Gladiators! Who can name everybody in this picture? #mma #ufc #liverpool #yesIhadhair https://t.co/J24V9ci8D1

Till last competed in the UFC in September 2021 where he lost to Derek Brunson in comprehensive fashion. Since that defeat, the 29-year-old has been hard at work and looks in really good shape.

