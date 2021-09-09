Darren Till and UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira had the exact same start to their UFC careers

As noted by MMA On Point, Darren Till and Charles Oliveira had exactly the same start to their UFC careers when it comes to their record inside the octagon.

Following his submission loss to Derek Brunson last weekend, many have raised questions regarding the long-term future of Darren Till. Some think he’s still got plenty of time to turn things around. Others are of the belief that his time in the spotlight has been and gone. But really, there’s no way to know right now which path he’s going to head down.

Based on his limited social media activity since the fight, it definitely seems as if he’s willing to take the long road if it means being champion. As it turns out, Darren Till has something in common with Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian is one of the men the Englishman posted an image of in the aftermath of his recent loss.

Both men won six fights, lost four and drew one in their first 11 outings in the UFC. They came in different patterns, of course. Darren Till started off hot before losing four of his last five. Charles Oliveira, meanwhile, was far more inconsistent.

The bottom line, though, is that 'Do Bronx' now sits at the top of the 155-pound division as the UFC lightweight champion. Darren Till, as he’s said many times in the past, strives to reach the top of the mountain as part of his mixed martial arts journey.

Can Darren Till become a UFC champion?

Just because Charles Oliveira enjoyed that kind of rise to prominence doesn’t mean Darren Till will. Still, the fact that his end goal hasn’t diminished just goes to show the kind of resolve this man has.

Michael Bisping believes the right direction for Darren Till is to move back down to welterweight, provided he can do it in a healthy way. While that may be true, Oliveira has proven that moving up in weight can pay off if you give it some time.

Also Read

Till has certainly shown his talent inside the octagon. His title credentials can't be written off just yet.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard