"I would rather let Francis Ngannou spend the night with my girl" - Darren Till hilariously shares his hatred for popular TV show 'Love Island' 

Darren Till has once again captured the headlines, this time with a hilarious rant—which included Francis Ngannou's name being mentioned—in an attack against the popular television show 'Love Island'.

The Liverpudlian has always been surrounded by controversy due to his brash personality and outspoken nature, and while some love it, others seem to hate the middleweight for it. Despite losing four of his last five fights inside the octagon, the 29-year-old is still one of the most popular European athletes in the sport.

While airing his thoughts on Twitter, Darren Till pulled no punches when talking about the reality TV show 'Love Island' and the viewers who enjoyed watching it:

"I swear to God, I would rather let Francis Ngannou spend the night with my girl rather than watch 1 millisecond of that Love Island! Absolute worst gobsh*** on the planet & the people that watch it are worse."

Love Island has been a huge success and quickly became one of the most sought-after series since its revival onto British television in 2015. The game show features contestants who are isolated away from the world and must compete in challenges in search of money or love, with winning 'Islanders' receiving $50,000.

Alongside expressing his disinterest in television shows, Darren Till is currently preparing for a tough middleweight matchup. He will face Jack Hermansson in a three-round clash at UFC London later this year.

When will Francis Ngannou return to the octagon?

Last time out, Francis Ngannou proved many doubters wrong when he fought his way to victory against the promising Ciryl Gane, ultimately retaining his heavyweight title in the process.

Despite being one of the most alluring figures in the sport, it seems 'The Predator' is at odds with his employers, putting his UFC career in doubt going forward. The Cameroonian has insisted that if he is to re-sign with the promotion, a clause must be put into his contract allowing him to face Tyson Fury in a hybrid-rules matchup.

Regardless of the outcome between Francis Ngannou and the company's dispute, it may be a while before we get to see the 35-year-old step foot back into the cage. A clash against Fury seems inevitable, but if the bout somehow falls through and never comes to fruition, the heavyweight has many options waiting for him in his sport.

