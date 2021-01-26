Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori latest middleweight title implication fight to be confirmed

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC middleweights Darren Till and Marvin Vettori are set to main event the upcoming UFC Fight Night event on April 10. Sources close to Okamoto have confirmed that the two men will headline the UFC card a week before Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker take center stage.

Taking to Twitter, Okamoto confirmed the fight news. It is also to be noted that both the aforementioned middleweight fights will be five rounds and should have huge implications on how the middleweight division plays out in 2021.

Here is the tweet from Brett Okamoto:

Per sources, Darren Till (@darrentill2) vs. Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) will headline UFC Fight Night on April 10, just one week before Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) vs. Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA). Both five-rounds! Love it. https://t.co/6VtggTi7mV — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 26, 2021

Darren Till was on course for his octagon return in December 2020 until a knee injury in his five-round war against Robert Whittaker earlier in the year forced The Gorilla to pull out of his fight against Jack Hermansson.

As his replacement, Marvin Vettori stepped in to face The Joker, and the Italian fighter arguably put in the best performance of his UFC career. In a brutal five-round fight, Vettori dominated Hermansson and got the job done. After the win, Marvin would call out Paulo Costa but will have to get past Darren Till first.

Bobby Knuckles meets The Eraser in a middleweight main event on April 17 🔥



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ATT4XO9xZH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 26, 2021

Darren Till and Marvin Vettori could play huge roles in the UFC's middleweight division in 2021

The UFC middleweight division is stacked at the minute. The five-round main event between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa could give us an indication of who gets to fight for the UFC middleweight title next. However, all of it will ultimately rely on Israel Adesanya's fight against Jan Blachowicz. The reigning UFC middleweight champion will challenge for a second world title at UFC 259.

Meanwhile, the winner of the fight between Darren Till and Marvin Vettori could emerge as a contender for middleweight gold. However, the Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson fight winner will also have a say in how all of this unfolds.

Much like the lightweight division, the UFC's middleweight division is one to keep your eyes on for 2021.