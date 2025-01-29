Dave Feldman on Conor McGregor’s role in BKFC: "We brought him in to create viral moments"

Conor McGregor's role in the growth of the UFC is undeniable. Even though he has not fought for the BKFC, McGregor's role as part-owner of the promotion has increased the sport's reach.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, BKFC founder and president Feldman addressed his relatively passive role in light of McGregor's active role.

When Helwani enquired whether McGregor stealing the spotlight hurt his ego, a question many have asked him before, Feldman replied that it didn't. Moreover, he explained that McGregor's role in BKFC is to bring more eyeballs to the sport.

Feldman aims to grow the company and get his athletes paid, and McGregor's presence is doing exactly that. According to the promoter, 'The Notorious' is better than him in fight promotion. As such, he has no desire to be the center of attraction:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You know, a lot of people come up to me and they say, 'Why? Why are you letting Conor McGregor in the middle? Why are you doing that?' And I say, 'Why did we bring him in? We didn't bring him in to sit in the background. We brought him in to get in the middle of the fighters. We brought him in to talk. We brought him in to create viral moments, and that's what he does.'

"So, no, look, I want the company to grow. I want everybody in the company to make a lot of money, and that's what I'm doing. I don't need to be up there. You know, when he's not there, obviously, I will. But I don't need to be the center of attention. Let him do that, because he does a lot better job of it than I do."

Check out Dave Feldman's comments below (46:44):

Dave Feldman reveals conversation with Conor McGregor

Last Saturday, Jeremy 'Lil Heathen' Stephens silenced the Wells Fargo Center as he defeated Philadelphia's own Eddie Alvarez. After the victory, Stephens faced off against Conor McGregor inside the ring, with the latter calling for a fight.

It was not the first time McGregor had a faceoff inside a BKFC ring, having done it with Mike Perry at BKFC 41. However, the clash with Stephens seems to point to something interesting, evidenced by Dave Feldman's post-fight press conference:

"As I was walking out of the arena, Conor [McGregor] actually tapped me on the shoulder and he told me to make sure I tell everybody that he's fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC. That's what he said. I don't know if it's happening. I'm just telling you, Conor just told me he's fighting Jeremy Stephens in bare-knuckle," Feldman said.

Check out Dave Feldman's comments about Conor McGregor below (11:33):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.