"He has needle-moving equity" - Dave Feldman provides a glimpse into terms of deal with Conor McGregor for ownership stake in BKFC

Dave Feldman offered some details about Conor McGregor taking an ownership role in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Feldman fielded some questions related to the Irish superstar recently announcing he would now be operating within the BKFC on a business level.

When pointedly asked what percentage of the company McGregor owns, Dave Feldman said:

"We talked a little bit today. Just so you know, he's going to be on your show soon. Whether you [ask him] or not. So I'm going to let him disclose what he wants to disclose about that. I'm going to tell you that he has needle-moving equity. He has very substantial equity in the company. He has enough equity to really make a big play here and I think he's going to."

Check Feldman discussing McGregor ownership details at the 0:44 mark below:

Dave Feldman and his history with Conor McGregor

The 53-year-old promoter and the former two-division UFC champion have had interactions that seem to have largely existed over the last 13 months or so.

Dave Feldman mentioned how the dealings with Conor McGregor really seemed to get moving at BKFC 41 with the headliner of Luke Rockhold versus Mike Perry.

The faceoff with Perry that McGregor engaged in last April after 'Platinum' garnered a win was one of the most viral moments in the company's history.

Forged Irish Stout is a BKFC sponsor and also among one of the various business endeavors helmed by 'The Notorious'.

The native of Philadelphia made the McGregor ownership announcement official during the live broadcast of a relatively recent offering from the company, which also had a Mike Perry connection.

This took place at BKFC KnuckleMania IV which had 'Platinum' Perry versus Thiago Alves at the top of the marquee. Perry went on to secure a first-round KO and solidifying his place as the King of Violence champion once again.

As far as if McGregor will drop the gloves, Feldman stated he has no intentions of interfering with the Irish combatant's contractual obligations to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

McGregor has a looming fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 next month, which will mark his octagon return after three years.