Conor McGregor issues brutal take mocking Manny Pacquiao’s 'lackluster' rematch announcement against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor was not at all impressed by the latest fight announcement delivered by Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather was one of the most seismic fights we've ever seen. A rematch was targeted by Pacquiao in a New Year's Eve address regarding another showdown with Mayweather in Japan this calendar year.

During Rizin's massive annual tentpole event, Pacquiao announced the goal for this sequel clash with 'Money' to a largely subdued reaction from the arena audience and those watching worldwide.

This discussed Mayweather and Pacquiao story continuation also caught the attention of a certain Irish superstar. McGregor took to his Instagram page @thenotoriousmma to offer his thoughts on Mayweather versus Pacquiao as an exhibition fight in 2024 and he said:

"A lesson in how not to make an announcement."

Check out Conor McGregor's MayPac II comment below:

Conor McGregor and his history with Manny Pacquiao

Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao have postured up with one another in a competitive sense but also their war of words is tied into court proceedings.

A multi-million dollar lawsuit transpired with an outlet Pacquiao was previously contracted to in Paradigm Sports Management, which also represents 'The Notorious'. This also added fuel to an already seemingly existing fire with Pacquiao and McGregor.

The eight-division champion was called out by the Irish superstar multiple times last year for a fight. The UFC pay-per-view megastar said that negotiations for a Saudia Arabia-based fight between the two intrigues him.

The 35-year-old called out the Philippines native to come up to his weight division to fight him since he's coming to his sport. McGregor was at the December 23rd Day of Reckoning event and hinted that if he were to cut closer to Pacquiao's weight, he would want to fight the 45-year-old under MMA rules.

McGregor has had but a single professional boxing bout which saw him fall to generational great Floyd Mayweather in one of the biggest fights of all time. Pacquiao has had over 70 professional bouts against elite boxers and is regarded as one of the best to ever compete.

While the former two-division UFC champion has called out Pacquiao many times over the years, the callouts have seemingly ramped up a bit through the holiday season.