Exclusive: Mike Perry gets candid about how Jake Paul feud mirrors iconic Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz saga

Mike Perry is a well-known Conor McGregor fan. But not only does 'Platinum' appreciate McGregor's promotional skills, he feels there is a parallel between his own budding feud with Jake Paul and the Irishman's star-making rivalry with Nate Diaz, which became a talking point in MMA for years.

Diaz's feud with McGregor came to light following the Stockton native's dominant win over Michael Johnson at UFC on FOX 17. In his post-fight interview, Diaz cut what has since become a legendary promo, where he called out McGregor.

Perry shares those same sentiments, only instead of McGregor, he feels them for Paul, saying as much in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Dylan Bowker:

"Let's not forget, Nate Diaz said, 'You're taking everything I worked for motherf***er. I want to fight your f***ing *ss.' And, you know, I was saying that about Jake Paul. That's how I feel, and we know what happened in that first fight. Nate grabbed that neck up and he choked him, when Conor McGregor was big time, big time, like when he knocked everybody out, then he finally had a struggle with Nate."

Check out Mike Perry's thoughts on his rivalry with Jake Paul (12:23):

Perry also draws parallels between McGregor and Paul to strengthen his point. Like McGregor, Paul has carved out a reputation for himself as a knockout artist who engages in incessant trash-talking to drum up interest in his fights. Furthermore, 'The Problem Child' also considers himself a major pay-per-view draw.

'Platinum,' in this sense, fulfills the role of Diaz in the rivalry. Unfortunately for him, there is no upcoming bout between him and Paul. Paul is currently training for a widely criticized boxing match with all-time great heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson, who will be 58 by the time of the fight.

Mike Perry almost fought Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul

Ahead of Logan Paul's highly anticipated boxing match with Dillon Danis, there were fears that the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace would withdraw from the bout, just as he had against KSI prior. Thus, Paul secured the services of former UFC welterweight and BKFC standout, Mike Perry, as a backup fighter.

Fortunately, Danis made the walk to the ring but took part in what was ultimately a poor showing on his part, as he had large spells of inactivity in the fight, before attempting and failing at both a takedown and guillotine choke, both of which are illegal under boxing rules.