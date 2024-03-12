"Crazy how this is being sanctioned" - Fans react to reports of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson being targeted to be official pro boxing match

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson has been a subject of fight fans' criticism since it was announced. Recent news about the fight sparked another wave of mixed reactions from fight fans.

In a recent post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, boxing journalist Michael Benson claimed that the Paul vs. Tyson fight is being targeted as a sanctioned professional boxing match.

Benson's post also clarified the confusion about Paul and Tyson potentially using headgear in the fight. According to Benson, the news was first reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. He wrote:

"Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is reportedly being targeted to be an officially sanctioned pro boxing match - Texas Commission will make the final decision on this. If it's an exhibition, it will be like Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr and still have no headgear."

Fight fans took to the comments section and gave mixed reactions to the news.

@SEketesabi commented:

"Crazy how this is being sanctioned."

@ItsTheD0n commented:

"Won't be surprised if they dig up Ali for his next fight."

Other fight fans wrote:

"Watching the sanctioning organizations lose more and more credibility with each passing month."

"Jake Paul is gonna KO Mike Tyson in one round if it's made into a real fight. What a sad end."

Catch more reactions below:

Fans gave vivid reactions

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson being streamed live on Netflix

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. The event will be broadcast live on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

During the recent UFC 299 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked to share his thoughts on Netflix entering the live sports streaming niche. The UFC boss said:

"I think that Netflix should've gotten into live sports years ago. I think they're late to the game but they're a force."

He added:

"As all these streaming companies start to get bigger and bigger, they have to be involved in live sports."

Catch White's comments below (0:36):

Tyson, 57, will return to competition against Paul for the first time since his exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Meanwhile, Paul is coming off a first-round knockout win over former Golden Gloves champion Ryan Bourland in his most recent fight.