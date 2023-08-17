Dillon Danis controversially pulling out of KSI fight stemmed from utter negligence of manager, among other things

Dillon Danis has opened up about withdrawl from his boxing match against KSI. Late last year, it was announced that American MMA fighter and BJJ savant Danis would make his boxing debut against UK-based YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI.

The fight was to headline the MF & DAZN: X Series 004 event at the Wembley Arena in London, England, on January 14, 2023. However, a few days before the event, 'El Jefe' withdrew from it. On the Full Send Podcast, Danis has suggested that an unfair rehydration clause was one of the reasons behind him not fighting KSI. The 29-year-old stated:

"There's a lot of things that I don't want to disclose. But there was a rehydration clause that was ridiculous."

When asked whether he agreed to the clause, Danis replied by saying:

"No. Well, my manager actually admitted to not seeing it in the contract. But like, it was that. It was a lot of things with not being professional."

Podcast host Kyle Forgeard and Dillon Danis concurred that Danis' manager ought to have been fired for his negligence. Additionally, 'El Jefe' highlighted that KSI had the home-field advantage, as the fight was supposed to transpire in the UK.

Danis further noted that he'd wanted to fight American YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul rather than KSI, but the Paul matchup didn't work out at the time because the latter suffered an injury in a WWE match against Roman Reigns:

"I wanted it to be a professional fight because it was gonna be in England. He [KSI] picks the judges. He picks the ref. Everything; everything was just so stupid. I didn't really care about KSI. I wanted Logan [Paul] from the beginning."

Danis claimed that Paul's injury resulted in him shifting focus to KSI in late 2022. 'El Jefe' also opined that KSI is an easier opponent than Paul:

"And I was going through a lot of stuff with my dad passing and just a bunch of sh**. They were putting so many stipulations on me, and it's just like... There's a bunch of reasons [for withdrawing from the fight], but it's just; I don't really give a sh** about KSI."

What's next for Dillon Danis and KSI?

Following Dillon Danis' withdrawal, KSI faced and defeated a replacement opponent, fellow social media influencer FaZe Temperrr, via first-round KO at MF & DAZN: X Series 004. Meanwhile, Danis' critics asserted that he was never serious about fighting KSI, as he purportedly hadn't even finalized a trainer and team to prepare for their fight.

Presently, KSI is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in one of the two headlining cruiserweight boxing matches of the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2023. Moreover, Dillon Danis will make his long-awaited boxing debut against Logan Paul in the other main event matchup of the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card.