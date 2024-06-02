"Dave Tirelli should be in prison" - MMA world furious with UFC 302 judge for controversial Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa split decision

UFC 302's co-main event between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa ended in a split-decision victory for Strickland, with many fans and pundits furious over the scorecard from judge Dave Tirelli.

Both fighters were looking to rebound after recent losses. Strickland aimed to reclaim his position as a top contender after losing his title shot, while Costa hoped to stay relevant in the middleweight division.

The fight unfolded with Strickland utilizing constant pressure and front kicks to the body, while Costa countered with leg kicks. Strickland appeared to control the pace throughout, landing more strikes and forcing Costa to fight on the back foot. A late knockdown in the final round seemingly sealed the win for Strickland.

However, the judges delivered a split decision, with Tirelli scoring a surprising 49-46 in favor of Costa. This scorecard sparked outrage from fans and MMA media alike.

Check out the UFC 302 co-main event scorecard below:

Social media erupted with criticism aimed at judge Dave Tirelli:

Popular sports journalist Dave Schmulenson wrote:

“The scorecards making no sense"

Ben Davis also questioned the validity of the scorecard writing:

"49-46 COSTA?!?!? That is THE WORST scorecard I’ve ever seen in the UFC. Fire that fu**ing judge. Oh my god."

Fans echoed these sentiments, with some calling for Tirelli's immediate dismissal.

One fan wrote:

"Dave Tirelli should be in prison"

Another fan added:

"FIRE DAVE TRELLI NOW! THIS SHOULD BE A CRIME!"

Fans react to Dave Tirelli's scorecard at UFC 302

The win extends Strickland's impressive run at middleweight, which includes a win over Israel Adesanya for the championship. Strickland, now 4-1 in his last five fights, wants another shot at the belt against current champion Dricus du Plessis.

In the post-fight octagon interview, 'Trazan' said:

"I want to fight for the belt. I was a company man. I fought a No. 7-ranked guy. Do it for me now. Give me that title shot."

Check out Strickland's comments below:

