"Jose Aldo's a good shot" - Davey Grant talks about Aljamain Sterling's next opponent, Louis Smolka win, UFC London, and more

Date: 18/05/22

Interviewer: James Lynch

Interviewee: Davey Grant

Event name and date: UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic, May 14, 2022.

Duration of the interview: 13 minutes and 08 seconds.

Q1 (JL): My next guest does what he does best.

He’s coming off a knockout victory over Louis Smolka back at UFC Fight Night on May 14th.

It's Davey Grant joining me here on the program. How are you, sir?

A (DG): I’m great man, thanks for having me on, and much appreciated.

Q2 (JL): Hey, pleasure is all mine man. First and foremost, how much weight is lifted off your shoulders?

Getting back in the win column and doing so [with] you know another knockout victory.

A (DG): Yeah it is. It’s absolutely fantastic, you know. I always want to go [and] win by knockout.

It’s been hard coming off two losses [Marlon Vera and Adrain Yanez]. I’ve really put my heart and soul into those fights.

They were really close and, you know what it’s like, big losses, the change like the… of your career so drastically.

It’s just a huge relief, I’m just so happy that I’m back in the win column. I forgot what it was like to win a fight, to be honest.

So yeah, I’m really on cloud nine at the moment.

Q3 (JL): What if anything surprised you in this fight about Louis that maybe you weren’t expecting?

Or did the fight play out how you thought it would?

A (DG): You know what, it pretty much went exactly how I thought it would, to be honest. I knew it was tough.

I thought he would probably want to stand for a little bit, and then I think that once he felt the power, I think you [he] would probably be looking to try and take it [me] down you know.

You [he] just have [had] a lot of success early on in his career with submissions and things like that.

But I wasn’t worried, I might feel like my takedown defense is probably one of the best parts of my game.

If not, then it’s my get-ups from the bottom, one of the best parts of my game.

So, I wasn’t too worried about having to deal with much of his submission game and I knew he was going to be tough.

I threw just everything at him, but the kitchen sink, to be honest, [was] to try and get him over there.

In the end, it was the leg kicks that ended or started his demise.

Q4 (JL): If I’m not mistaken, [this is your] third fight in a row where you fought someone that’s in your same management group.

How was that? Obviously, you know, they represent a lot of fighters, so it’s bound to happen.

But were there any sort of challenges there leading into the fight?

A (DG): No, not really, it’s just, it is what it is. It’s like, it’s just business at the end of the day, you know.

Obviously I’ve never got anything against anyone who I’ve ever fought.

And I’ll be your best friend until that cage door locks and then I’m going to take your head clean off.

Then at the end of the fight I’ll be your best friend again, you know, so it really makes no difference to me.

Who they’re managed by or if they’re friends or not, it’s just purely business.

Q5 (JL): How did you end up signing with them [Iridium Sports Agency]? I was always curious about that.

Because obviously you’re based in the UK and Iridium obviously is based out of Vegas.

A (DG): Yeah, well, last time I was in Vegas, I just got talking to some of the guys and I’ve never had a manager. [JL: Oh really? Okay interesting.]

And I always just did like manage myself throughout my career.

So, a couple of the guys I was working with there, Cameron Nelson, Vince Morales, they were managed by Jason.

So, we met up and we got talking and he’s just a real stand-up guy and yeah, so I'm just looking forward to working with him.

Q6 (JL): [I] guess the only disappointing part of this fight [was] no bonus, how surprised were you by that?

A (DG): Yeah, I mean I was disappointed, not because I felt like I deserved it or anything.

It’s just because it’s always nice to go and get a bonus, you know.

And I was obviously trying to get to like five in a row and I like the fact that I’ve been getting the bonuses. Because I feel like it’s just sort of a feather in my cap, you know.

I feel like I am one of the really exciting fighters and that’s what I want to be. And that’s not even through choice, that’s just sort of how I am. It’s not that I think, "Oh, I’m going to go out and have an exciting fight here.”

I’m not, I’m going in there to try and knock them out nice and quick and come out unscathed.

[JL: Yeah]

That’s always going to be the plan, but I think I’m pretty tough and I won’t back down and I’m prepared to get involved in the nitty-gritty.

And it just makes for exciting fights.

So, I mean, yeah, I’m good to not talk about the bonus because I’m going to try and break records and create legacies.

That would have been a good way to go at it, and then obviously there’s the money side of things. But for me personally, it’s always going to be the win, that’s what I want more than anything else.

Whether it’s, it’s not about the bonuses, it’s not even about the money, and it’s about the wins because I’m a competitor at heart.

Q7 (JL): How did you celebrate after the victory?

A (DG): So we went, and I went and got a burger [JL: of course] yeah, and then I had to be home.

I’d [have to] wait at the airport for really [long] early in the morning, so I had a burger and then went back to the hotel to bed.

And everything was packed up, so I went straight to the airport and then straight to one of my other coaches at home.

I was at one of his weddings for the second I got off the plane [JL: oh yeah?] literally as soon as I got off the plane.

So I went to spend, I didn’t even get the chance to go home and see my kids first.

I had to wait until Tuesday to see them. But yeah, we had a great night at the wedding and I managed to see my kids for the first time yesterday.

And it’s just so good to get back and just spend a bit of family time now chilling.

Q8 (JL): Oh I know man, I [‘ve] got two kids.

But I can imagine, you know, getting a knockout win and coming home, that’s always I’m sure a great feeling there.

What’s been the feedback since the victory? Again, it was a really, you know, nice finish.

I’m sure a lot of fans [have been] giving you support, especially the UK fans.

A (DG): Yeah, definitely it’s nice, the fact that they got behind me like before and after the fight.

It’s great, it’s always nice to go win by knockout like I said. That’s what I’m here for, I want big fights, and I want big finishes.

Yeah, I feel like I’m getting a lot of publicity off this fight and obviously in the world of fighting, publicity is like good or bad, anything.

As long as people want to see you fight, that’s the main thing for me, you know, like I need people to want to see me fight.

This is the entertainment industry, and it just shows that I feel as if I’m just sort of doing things right.

And this is what I want to be doing, so yeah everything seems to be falling into place.

It’s like, I mean I’m coming in to obviously towards like age-wise, towards the end of my career.

But I still feel like everything’s going right, and I’ve still got a good few years left, performing at this level, getting in the big fights.

And hopefully, yes, we’re getting the wins and making a lot of money.

Q9 (JL): Did you envision you [yourself] still competing at this level at this age?

You know, there’s been a lot of challenges in your career, injuries, layoffs, things of that nature.

I know it’s a win but, I feel like you could almost say that you’ve had a nice run since then.

Because after two losses recently, Adrian Yanez and Chito Vera, especially Chito, seeing what he did to Rob Font a few weeks ago, like they’re tough opponents, [and] you’re competing at a high level.

Did you envision yourself still being at this level at your age?

A (DG): Yeah, definitely, I knew. It’s weird, I don’t feel my age at all. I still feel like – I’m sure a lot of people feel like this – I feel like a teenager, don’t look like it anymore. I’ve got a few more wrinkles.

But like I understand, I just know that the way I still feel I’m getting better, I’m definitely not slowing down.

I’m getting more experienced and in myself, I just feel young at heart and I think that’s a massive key, you know.

And it’s weird but I’m getting in really good fights, but I don’t feel like I’m taking too much damage [JL: No].

Except for some superficial damage, you know. It's not like you know when you see a boxer when they’re in a 10-round war, you think “Well that’s going to take years off from that.”

Honestly I’m coming out of the fights and I’m feeling fresh still, you know my brain’s not hurting at all.

I’m just ready to go and get back in there and I really feel like there’s, I’m not putting my eyes on the clock.

I’m literally just getting excited about going again and it’s a good place to be.

Q10 (JL): I [‘ve] got to ask, I know you were the betting favorite, but did anyone win any money on your fight?

Did people send you their betting slips? Because I think you buy Nacho [Nacho Betting] [and] the odds were pretty good.

A (DG): Yeah, there were a lot of people [who] put the bet to knockout with the third round as well.

Q11 (JL): Oh interesting, so those odds must’ve been high because I know the rounds specifically the odds are usually higher.

A (DG): Yeah, so a lot of people put money on, so yeah it’s always nice to go and help people win money as well.

You know so.

Q12 (JL): They should send you some back you know, get a steak dinner for you or something right?

A (DG): That would be nice, you [they] can treat me.

Q13 (JL): You did your end of the bargain right? So that totally makes sense, which is great.

I know UFC London’s coming up here soon, I don’t know is that too short [a] notice?

What [is] sort of your outlook on when that next fight might take place?

Have you sort of talked to your manager about that yet?

A (DG): Yeah, no we’ve been talking about it already and I am in good spirits.

I’m not sure if it’s too late to get on the show as far as the UFC are looking, but I told them, “Look I’ll be available, I’ve got no injuries.”

It's just a little bit of soreness off the fight and I want to get in as many times as I can this year.

So, if I get the call for the London card I’ll be absolutely ecstatic, and to go and fight in front of your home, where the English fans are fantastic. You know, it’s been a very, very long time since I fought in front of them. So, if I can get that call I’ll be over the moon and definitely be ready.

Q14 (JL): Any opponents in mind? There are a lot of really fun matchups in your weight class.

Is there anyone that you look at?

I’m not calling them out, but is there any sort of matchup you look at that [and] say “hey that would be a really fun fight”?

A (DG): I mean yeah, like you said, no there’s everyone. I think the bantamweight division is just so exciting at the moment.

It’s everywhere I look [there] seems to be an absolute banger of a fight.

You know, a lot of people who are going to come and fight as well, I think it’s so exciting.

I’ve got no names, I’m literally, and I’ll just fight anyone they put in front of me.

And it’s like you said “everywhere you look seems to be an exciting fight for me,” so yeah whoever goes and stands in front of me. I’ll go make sure it’s a banger.

Q15 (JL): At the top of your division, Aljamain Sterling is the current champ.

We’re hearing that Dillashaw might still be injured. Do you think Jose Aldo gets that shot?

What do you sort of think is going to happen at the top?

A (DG): I mean yeah, Jose Aldo’s a good shot. Jose is an absolute legend of the sport, yeah I mean it makes sense.

It makes sense because obviously Dillashaw, yeah it would make sense for him if he’s injured.

And Aldo’s been doing really well, everyone else talks about like a couple of some great fights.

A couple of wins, a couple of losses type thing and yeah that makes for a really good fight.

Like I said “this is the…division," when you look at even the top 15, even the guys just outside.

The fights that can be made are exciting, you know, yeah it’s good times.

Q16 (JL): Yeah they actually just had a fight, recently they announced Umar Nurmagomedov and Nate Manus in your weight class.

And that’s like, I thought those guys were ranked and they weren’t and it’s just crazy to show you.

Like those are two guys who are fighting each other that aren’t even in the top 15, but they’re really good fighters if you look at their records, right?

A (DG): Yeah 100%, that’s what I mean, the quality everywhere inside and outside of the top 15 is phenomenal.

And it's not just that. It’s the way that people and everyone else seem to be.

You’ve got the power to knock people out but you’ve got the speed for the fast scrambles.

And I feel like it’s, not being biased, I feel like it’s definitely one of the most exciting divisions. And it’s nice to not just be considered as being the small guys, I think you know what I mean.

[JL: Yeah, no, no]

The exciting fights and the caliber of the fights are making sure of that.

Q17 (JL): Before I let you go, what’s the plan for the rest of the week? I’m sure you’ve got a lot of family time.

Do you got anything planned for the next little bit, as you get a little bit of time in between your next fight?

A (DG): Yeah, I mean, no we’ve got nothing planned just yet. I think I’m going to try and get [take] the family on holiday.

Because ever since like, since what it’s been like three years since COVID, we haven’t been able to go anywhere.

You know, just a nice family beach holiday, just to chill out and have some family time with the kids.

That’s next on the agenda, so I’m just going to enjoy being with my family this week [and] eat some nice food.

I'll look to go on holiday and then I’ll be straight back into training, and what is it today, Wednesday?

Yeah so I’m back in training tomorrow, I’m going to the boxing gym tomorrow, I want to start working on the next fight.

I'm trying to get a head start on whoever the opponent is and I mean that’s all I do, all I do is try and get better at fighting every single day. On top of running businesses and kids, so it’s always going to be the plan.

Q18 (JL): And making time for interviews. Davey really appreciate it man and again congratulations on the win last week.

If there’s anyone you want to thank, any sponsors you want to mention, any social media you want to plug, I’ll give you the last word.

A (DG): Oh that’s brilliant, thanks I mean, I’ve had some like sponsors help me out all the way through my career.

Especially my wife’s parents Jeff Dobson Mackey, you helped me out like, it was a bit of a shame. Because once the UFC stopped taking that – you remember when we used to get the banners behind us – I was looking forward to putting all these guy’s names in the light and then we never got to do the banners.

I never got to show them it was a bit of a shame, but yeah he’s always helped me out throughout the entirety of my career.

I’ve got management home, a couple of management who sort out all my business things.

I’ve got everybody who works at the gym [and] in the restaurant for looking after things when I’m away.

My wife and family, obviously she takes care of my kids when I’m away, and I’ve got really just great support network around me.

Obviously management in America and with Iridium and the gyms I was working out of.

Especially the guys at the UFC PI [Performance Institute], they’re fantastic. You know, from nutritionists to physio-therapists to strength and conditioning coaches, and even just the girls on the desk. They just made it such a welcome place, and obviously the gym I was at was Syndicate MMA.

And all the guys in there, and like you can’t do this sport on your own, you know that.

And I’ve just been lucky that everyone I meet in MMA just seems to be an absolute diamond of a person.

They really helped out, so thanks very much for letting me do that.