TJ Dillashaw: Height, Weight, Wife & MMA Record

TJ Dillashaw is now just weeks away from being able to return to the octagon.

In January of 2019, Dillashaw dropped down to flyweight to fight Henry Cejudo for the flyweight title. He was the current bantamweight champion at the time, and unfortunately, it did not go his way, and he was knocked out in 32 seconds.

"Let them fight!"@danawhite thought the Cejudo-Dillashaw stoppage was early and "horrible" pic.twitter.com/BRpFKhqlA3 — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2019

Following the loss, he was flagged by USADA for EPO and suspended for two years. Now, as he is about to return to the octagon, he has talked about getting an immediate title shot or fighting a top-ranked opponent. However, he doesn't have his return fight booked, but fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Two callouts of the former champ last night 🐍



Who should TJ face when he returns to the Octagon? #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/8qrfrDOz1k — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

As we await his return to MMA, here is a little insight into the professional and personal life of TJ Dillashaw.

TJ Dillashaw's Age

TJ Dillashaw was born on February 7, 1986 in Sonora, California, which makes him 34 years old.

TJ Dillashaw's Wife

TJ Dillashaw married his longtime girlfriend, Rebecca, in 2014. The 36-year-old currently works as the director of operations at TJ Dillashaw Inc., and the pair have a son named Bronson Jack Dillashaw.

TJ and Rebecca both keep their personal life private. Rebecca's Instagram is private, while TJ uses his social media to post training photos and video.

TJ Dillashaw's Height

TJ Dillashaw is five feet, six inches tall (168 cm). Additionally, he has a reach of 67 inches (170 cm).

TJ Dillashaw's Weight

TJ Dillashaw has fought at two weight classes in his career. He started his career at bantamweight, which is 135lbs, and spent the first 19 fights at that weight. However, his 20th fight, which is his most recent, was at flyweight which is 125lbs.

At UFC 227, when Dillashaw beat Garbrandt to defend his belt, the Calfornia State Athletic Commission revealed he weighed 149.5lbs inside the Octagon.

TJ Dillashaw's UFC Records

TJ Dillashaw is currently 16-4 with 11 of his wins coming by stoppage.

The former bantamweight champion has three successful title defenses and is tied with Dominick Cruz for the most successful consecutive bantamweight title defenses in UFC history. He also is the first fighter to finish a title bout in the fifth round twice. He won the World MMA's Upset of the Year award in 2014 when he defeated Renan Barao.

T.J. Dillashaw vs Renan Barao at UFC 173 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on May 24, 2014. #DWCOTD pic.twitter.com/TSz8D1E72U — danawhite (@danawhite) January 10, 2016

Dillashaw is also tied with Marlon Vera for most stoppage wins in the UFC's bantamweight division at eight. He has won Fight of the Night three times and Performance of the Night five times. Dillashaw is also The Ultimate Fighter 14 runner-up.