David Benavidez issues bold prediction for potential fights against Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev

Undefeated light heavyweight boxing phenom David Benavidez fears no man. Only two other fighters in his division are at his level: Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. And he is more than confident he would beat both, which he asserted in a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry podcast.

First, Benavidez highlighted both Bivol and Beterbiev as high-level fighters whom he will have to be as well-trained and prepared for like never before. Both men, after all, have only ever lost to each other, so from the outside looking, Benavidez recognizes their skill.

"I know Dmitry Bivol more than Beterbiev. But I just think Dmitry Bivol put the gameplan out on how to beat Beterbiev. But both of them, I'd have to be at the top of the top of my game. Training camp has to be the hardest training camp I've ever been through to win those fights. Both of them."

However, Benavidez believes that Beterbiev would make for a more entertaining fight, largely due to the Russian's brutal knockout power. Nevertheless, he remains confident that he could beat them both.

"A more like a barnburner fight will be me and Beterbiev. Fights like that, with people who got a lot of power, you gotta use movement. So I think that will show a different aspect in my game. But I'm 100% confident I beat both those guys. It's not gonna be easy, at all, but this is what we're here for."

Check out David Benavidez's thoughts on Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev:

Benavidez currently holds the WBA (Regular) and interim WBC light heavyweight titles, while Bivol holds the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF, and IBO light heavyweight titles, capturing them in his win over Beterbiev in their rematch.

David Benavidez was previously pursuing a different fight

David Benavidez is coming off a hard-fought win over David Morrell. However, before eyeing the likes of Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, he was focused on facing the great Canelo Álvarez. Unfortunately, his interest in fighting the Mexican star was not reciprocated.

This sparked ducking accusations from fans who felt that Álvarez was chasing easier matchups. Now, he is set to face fellow pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford in a bout on Sep. 13.

