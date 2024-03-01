David Benavidez names his price for Canelo Alvarez fight, explains why it is not happening - "It gives me a bad name"

David Benavidez has long been hunting for a fight against Canelo Alvarez and is ready to make substantial financial sacrifices to make the matchup come to fruition.

In an interview with ESPN, the undefeated boxer claimed that he'd face Alvarez for $5 million and no pay-per-view points. For context, Caleb Plant had earned around $10 million for his fight against the pugilistic legend.

The undisputed super middleweight champion is one of the sport's biggest names, and many are clawing at an opportunity to land a bout against him. However, one could argue that Benavidez's stellar campaign last year is merit enough to pit him as the Mexican's next foe.

After kicking off 2023 with a dominant unanimous decision win against Plant in March, the talented boxer followed it up with a sixth-round TKO win via retirement against Demetrius Andrade in November.

Regardless, with Alvarez recently cutting ties with PBS (Premier Boxing Champions), with whom Benavidez has long been associated, the matchup seems to be slipping out of the 27-year-old's clutches.

Speaking to ESPN about his disappointment over the bout not coming to fruition yet, Benavidez said:

"His actions speak a lot of words. This was the biggest fight ... so him parting ways with PBC, even though this fight for me and him was on the table, it just speaks volumes. I'm not going to be waiting on Canelo. After I fight Canelo, my career doesn't end. It's frustrating, but it gives me a bad name at the end of the day, too... The reason why this fight is not happening is because Canelo doesn't want it to happen, plain and simple."

Oscar De La Hoya picks David Benavidez over Canelo Alvarez

Many believe David Benavidez is Canelo Alvarez's kryptonite at super middleweight, and Oscar De La Hoya is one among them.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the former multi-divisional world champion opined that 'The Monster Bandera Roja's' high output is going to create problems for the Canelo, who is more of a power puncher:

"I think he [Benavidez] knocks him out. Benavidez is a monster. Benavidez throws literally an average of above 50 to 55 punches a round... If Canelo lands that one bomb that he always throws, the right hand, it's sayonara... but I think Benavidez, because he is young, because he is strong, because he is very versatile and throws a lot of punches, is going to create problems for Canelo."

Catch Oscar De La Hoya's comments on David Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez below: