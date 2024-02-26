“Limited demand” forces Canelo Alvarez to sever ties with PBC, Jermall Charlo fight now off

It appears as though Canelo Alvarez has severed ties with the PBC. His reported bout against Jermall Charlo will not materialize as a result.

Alvarez is currently one of the biggest stars in boxing, so the news does come as somewhat of a surprise. According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, he had two fights remaining on the three-bout agreement that he signed last June.

Coppinger took to X to provide additional details on what led to the boxing star parting ways with the PBC. He mentioned that the PBC couldn't agree to terms with Alvarez to fight Charlo, which is why he will most probably be exploring his options elsewhere.

"Jermall’s twin brother, Jermell, had a lackluster performance vs. Canelo in September, killing any brotherly revenge angle. And Jermall ended a 29-month layoff in November and failed to impress vs. Jose Benavidez Jr., so there was limited demand for Canelo-Charlo."

Coppinger's tweet regarding Alvarez parting ways with PBC [Image courtesy: @MikeCoppinger - X]

It will be interesting to see where Alvarez goes next, as he will have no shortage of fight proposals coming his way.

Who could Canelo Alvarez fight next?

Canelo Alvarez has been linked to a number of potential opponents in the past year and was reportedly set to compete this coming May and September before his relationship with the PBC came to an abrupt end.

According to the aforementioned report, the boxing star is now eligible to negotiate with other promoters for his next bout. Coppinger tweeted that Alvarez could possibly return to DAZN or pursue fights against the likes of David Benavidez and Terence Crawford.

"Alvarez could now return to DAZN, where fights against Edgar Berlanga and Jaime Munguia are in play for May and September. Of course, the big fights for Canelo remain David Benavidez and Terence Crawford."

Coppinger's tweet regarding what could be next for Alvarez [Image courtesy: @MikeCoppinger - X]

Alvarez will likely announce his next venture soon, and we will keep tabs on all the rumors and confirmed reports. Stay tuned!