David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.: Live round-by-round updates

The David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight title fight. The event itself begins at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the main card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.

However, the headline bout, which is scheduled for 12 rounds, is expected to take place at around 12:30 AM E.T. / 9:30 PM P.T. The bout is one of great importance for both men, though for different reasons. Not only is it a championship fight, it could be a matchup of opportunities.

Benavidez, who is 29-0 and the interim WBC light heavyweight champion, has wins over notable boxers like the short-fused Caleb Plant. However, his true goal is to fight the great Canelo Alvarez, who has shown little interest in a bout. To maintain even a sliver of a hope of fighting Alvarez, he must win tonight.

Trending

Meanwhile, Morrell enters the ring as the WBA (Regular) light heavyweight champion. At 11-0, he hasn't had as much experience as Benavidez, but with 9 knockouts to his name, he brings tremendous punching power to the table. While he is a threat, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook favor Benavidez.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The American is a -230 favorite, while Morrell is a +180 underdog heading into the bout.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight title fight.

Expand Tweet

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.