David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Estimated and previous payouts compared

The David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. purses and payouts are of great interest now with the fight just days away. However, no figures have been released regarding what both fighters will or even could earn for their efforts this Saturday. Fortunately, estimates from their previous outings can be referred to.

Regarding Benavidez, he appears to pocket millions of dollars per fight, as Marca reported a minimum $3 million purse for his hard-fought win over Caleb Plant. Meanwhile, the same outlet reported that Benavidez's representatives sought no lower than $7 million for his win over Demetrius Andrade.

However, The Sportster reports that Benavidez had instead earned a minimum of $2 million for beating Demetrius, but made no mention of his winnings for beating Plant. It did, though, estimate an $8 million purse for Benavidez for beating Oleksandr Gvozdyk, which saw him capture WBC interim light heavyweight gold.

Meanwhile, sources are even tighter for Morrell's potential earnings, as he is not yet as big a name in the boxing scene as Benavidez is. Nevertheless, the purse for his last fight was disclosed by the California State Athletic Commission, and he is reported to have made $750,000 for beating Radivoje Kalajdzic.

Thus, it is reasonable to assume that Benavidez will earn around $5 million for his efforts, while Morrell will pocket a little more than the $750,000 he won for claiming the WBA (Regular) light heavyweight title from Kalajdzic. Whether he actually beats Benavidez is another matter entirely.

While many are favoring Benavidez to continue his spotless run at the top in pursuit of a fight with Canelo Alvarez, an upset could take place, with Morrell possessing the attributes and skills necessary to beat him.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. is a clash of undefeated fighters

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr. is a bout of champions, with the WBC interim light heavyweight title being held by Benavidez. Meanwhile, Morrell is the current WBA (Regular) light heavyweight champion. Not only are both men champions, they are also undefeated fighters.

At 29-0, Benavidez is among the most successful boxers in the world, having beaten quality opposition for some time now. By comparison, Morrell is less experienced with an 11-0 record, but wields far more punching power with 9 knockouts.

