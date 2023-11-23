David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade: Height, weight, reach, and record comparison

David Benavidez is set to return to the squared circle later this weekend against Demetrius Andrade. The highly anticipated super middleweight bout takes place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on November 25.

The bout will be the last ever Showtime pay-per-view event. Moreover, it holds great significance for Benavidez, as Andrade is considered to be the last man he needs to beat before potentially taking on Canelo Alvarez.

That said, let's take a look at how David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade compare against each other in terms of height, weight, reach, and more.

Benavidez is about 6-feet-2; on the other hand, Andrade is 6-feet tall.

As far as their respective weights go, both Benavidez and Andrade will have to make weight and be within the limits of the super middleweight category for the fight i.e., 160 lbs to 168 lbs. The Mexican has a reach of 74.5 inches while 'Boo Boo' has a reach of 73.5 inches.

Both David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade have been undefeated in their boxing careers so far. While Benavidez is 27-0 with 23 KOs, Andrade is 32-0 with 19 KOs.

Mike Tyson names surprising suggestion for David Benavidez's biggest test in boxing

David Benavidez has been pitted against Canelo Alvarez for years now. While a fight between the two has not happened yet, it is still considered one of the biggest fights to make in the sport. Moreover, Alvarez is considered to be Benavidez's biggest test inside the squared circle.

However, boxing legend Mike Tyson recently gave a rather surprising take on the matter. During a recent interview with FightHubTV, Tyson called David Morrell Benavidez's toughest challenge and said:

“Best Mexican fighter right now? Listen, Benavidez is half-Mexican. He’s very exciting. I like the way he fights, he throws a lot of punches and it’s gonna be tough to beat him. The toughest fight he may have is the guy Morrell, the Cuban guy. He’s a really hard puncher, and if he hits somebody he can knock them out. But then again, Benavidez is a really good boxer. He slugs a lot, but he’s really good.”

See his comments below (2:00):