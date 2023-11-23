David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade: Walkout details, undercard, and main event start time

Two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade will take on two-time super-middleweight world champion David Benavidez in a main event fight on November 25, 2023.

Benavidez's interim WBC super-middleweight title, which he won last year against David Lemieux and then defended against Caleb Plant earlier this year, will be on the line between the two undefeated fighters.

The main card will start at 8 p.m. ET and the main event between Benavidez and Andrade is expected to start three hours later at around 11:15 p.m. ET, depending on how long the earlier fights take.

The co-main event will be a battle between undefeated WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo against contender Jose Benavidez Jr. in a non-title 10-round bout.

The rest of the main card is made up of Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev and the WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia against mandatory challenger Lamont Roach.

The undercard will feature two bouts: Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera and Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar.

Mike Tyson praises David Benavidez and names his toughest potential opponent

Boxing great Mike Tyson was all praises for David Benavidez when he was asked about the best Mexican fighter during an interview with Fight Hub TV.

Tyson chose Benavidez over a host of top-rated boxers, including global icon Canelo Alvarez, although Benavidez is half-Mexican. 'Iron Mike' praised his striking volume and also went on to name a potential challenging matchup for Benavidez:

“Best Mexican fighter right now? Listen, [David] Benavidez is half-Mexican. He’s very exciting. I like the way he fights, he throws a lot of punches and it’s gonna be tough to beat him. The toughest fight he may have is the guy [David] Morrell, the Cuban guy. He’s a really hard puncher, and if he hits somebody he can knock them out. But then again, Benavidez is a really good boxer. He slugs a lot, but he’s really good.”

Tyson named the young David Morrell as a threat to David Benavidez because of his hard-hitting punches. Morrell is a former world champion at youth level and is undefeated in his senior professional career, including eight knockouts from his nine career wins.

David Morrell is also the reigning WBA (Regular) super middleweight champion.

Check out Mike Tyson's full comments below [2:00]: