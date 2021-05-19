David Dvorak chats about Czech MMA, Jiri Prochazka and chess ahead of UFC Vegas 27

Czech MMA is having a moment right now and a big reason for that is the rise of UFC flyweight David Dvorak. Nicknamed the 'Undertaker' because that was the last job he had before turning pro, Dvorak [19-3] has continued to deal with flatlined counterparts, stringing together an astonishing 15-fight win streak.

While the majority of those victories have come in other promotions, Dvorak has two UFC wins under his belt going into UFC Vegas 27. The opponent waiting for him at the APEX in Las Vegas is Raulian Paiva [20-3], a tough Brazilian who won his last two outings. The winner will likely earn a rank in the division's top ten.

Ahead of the big showdown, we had an exclusive catch-up with David Dvorak and spoke to him about the fight, Jiri Prochazka and how chess helps his MMA.

A quick chat with David Dvorak

Sportskeeda: Hi David! How are you?

David Dvorak: I’m fine right now.

SK: How's the fight camp gone?

DD: The fight camp is going well. Everything is perfect. I can’t wait for my fight.

SK: I have one night in Horice [Dvorak's hometown in the Czech Republic]. What should I do or where should I go?

DD: Oh, hard question because I’m training and living in Hradec Kralove. It’s next to Horice. Hradec is a historical city with a beautiful square and the White Tower.

SK: Czech UFC fighters are having a moment right now! Did you speak with Jiri Prochazka after his big win (over Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25)?

DD: I didn’t speak with him after his big fight. I’m at the training camp so I have no time to meet him but I watched his fight and it was pretty awesome. Great show!

SK: Did it make you proud to see a fellow Czech fighter scaling such heights?

DD: I was really proud of him. He made something great for himself and our country so I’m very proud.

SK: How much media attention is your upcoming fight receiving in your homeland?

DD: A lot of attention! I don’t have an idea [of] how many [outlets]!

SK: Is the Czech Republic having a moment right now when it comes to producing high-level fighters?

DD: It is a big time for our country. We are a small country and a lot of people are watching us.

SK: Your last defeat was way back in 2012. Did that loss have a drastic effect on how you thought about fighting (to set up a 15-fight win streak)?

DD: When I lost my last fight I was practicing MMA just for fun.

But after the fight, I had a big injury, and after I came back, I started to think about myself like a professional, and I changed everything.

SK: Does playing chess help your MMA game in any way? (Dvorak has previously stated that he played chess 'all the time' before turning pro.)

DD: It really helped me a lot. In my opinion, chess is a good game for strategy, focus and a lot of things. It's good for MMA training as well.

SK: And lastly, what do you believe to be Raulian Paiva's greatest strength and his biggest weakness? How do you see the fight going on May 22nd?

DD: I don’t know if he has a weakness. He is a good and strong fighter with big power. But I’m sure that my mind is better.

It will be my night. I can't wait to show my style.

You can catch David Dvorak vs Raulian Paiva at UFC Vegas 27 this weekend.