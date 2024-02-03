David Haye reflects on when 'D***' Tyson Fury mocked him for pulling out of their fight due to a cut

David Haye can't help but see the irony in Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usky being postponed.

Earlier this week, 'The Gypsy King' officially pulled out of his bout with 'The Cat'. The two were set to fight on Feb. 17 in Saudi Arabia, but the event has now been canceled. Due to a cut that Fury suffered in sparring, he will now face Usyk on May 18.

For 'The Hayemaker', it was a role reversal of sorts. Over a decade ago now, Haye was scheduled to face a rising Fury. The former heavyweight champion was set to serve as the biggest challenge for the undefeated prospect, but the fight never happened.

Due to a cut that Haye suffered in sparring, he was forced out of his 2013 fight with Fury. In the aftermath of the contest, 'The Gypsy King' let the former champion hear it and bashed him for months afterward.

In a comment given to TalkSport's Michael Benson, Haye can't help but see the irony with Fury's current predicament. He stated:

"I know that pain all so well - in 2013 when I was scheduled to fight Tyson Fury, I suffered a cut. And oh did I not hear the end of it from him. I actually remember at the time thinking, 'I hope one day before one of his big fights he has to suffer this, he's been that much of a d*** about it,' and here we are."

See the sparring footage that forced Tyson Fury out of Oleksandr Usyk fight

As David Haye, and now Tyson Fury know, it only takes one shot in sparring.

'The Gpysy King' and 'The Cat' will now face off on May 18 in Saudi Arabia. Due to the cut that Fury suffered, Usyk's manager, Egis Kilmas, brutally slammed the British boxer.

The representative even speculated that the cut could have been caused on purpose so Fury didn't have to fight Usyk. Not long after those comments were made, sparring footage was released of the incident that caused the cut.

In a brief clip posted to social media, Fury is seen in the clinch with his sparring partner. The two are in close, trading punches. It appears that one of the partner's shots misses and hits Fury with an elbow.

As a result, the British boxer was badly opened up. Due to this small shot, Fury's fight with Usyk will have to wait.