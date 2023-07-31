Davit Kiria admits he’s still studying Tawanchai’s style ahead of their clash at ONE Fight Night 13

Even as he enters fight week, former GLORY Kickboxing world champion, Davit Kiria, is still studying the fighting style of his ONE Fight Night 13 opponent, Tawanchai.

Kiria will look to score the biggest win of his combat sports career this Friday night as he enters enemy territory to take on one of Thailand’s most beloved and feared strikers, Tawanchai.

Ahead of their highly anticipated encounter inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Kiria spoke of his preparation for what is sure to be his toughest test to date.

When asked about his game plan for facing a foe like Tawanchai, Kiria told ONE Championship:

“But there is also more of a plan to stop his fighting styling, so I am learning his style”

The ex-KLF kickboxing champion has had a tough go as of late, falling short in his last two appearances, but with Kiria making his first appearance of 2023, the Georgian standout is ready to make a statement with a victory over a ONE world champion.

His opponent, Tawanchai, has looked practically unstoppable in his last four outings, dispatching three of those opponents via knockout and capturing the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title with a star-making performance against former champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Tawanchai has far more experience in the art of eight limbs, but if he can snatch a victory over Davit Kiria this Friday night, he will immediately put himself into contention for the featherweight kickboxing crown.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.