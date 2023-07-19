Davit Kiria links up with Tawanchai tormentor Sitthichai ahead of ONE Fight Night 13

Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s newest adversary, Davit Kiria, has turned heads this week by linking up with none other than Tawanchai’s arch-nemesis Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The Georgian fighter has every reason in the book to seek out all the help he needs in order to put an end to Tawanchai’s hype train. Thus far, his Thai adversary has remained unstoppable since he captured the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

And now with his focus on kickboxing, it could be only a matter of time before Tawanchai becomes a proud owner of two world titles. Davit Kiria, therefore, has a gargantuan task ahead of him if he’s to beat Tawanchai in convincing fashion.

By linking up with the only opponent Tawanchai has ever lost to in ONE Championship, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Kiria feels confident that they’ve found the ultimate blueprint to Tawanchai’s early demise.

On his Instagram account, Kiria shared a picture of himself posing with the legendary Thai striker with the caption:

“I'm at this moment in Thailand,Bangkok for last 3 weeks preparation, 5 August @onechampionship Lumpini Stadium coming for the win!! #kiriaTawachai.”

Although Kiria doesn’t have the best track record in ONE in terms of significant victories, he continues to be an unpredictable force to be reckoned with.

While awaiting his matchup, the former Glory Kickboxing lightweight world champion has remained active in the European scene to boost his kickboxing record. Impressively, he racked up a couple of dominant victories there before being summoned again by ONE Championship.

Excited by the opportunity to turn things around, Kiria believes he’s more than capable of defeating Tawanchai inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Watch ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, US time, live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.