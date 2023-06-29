LOOK: Absolutely ripped Tawanchai PK Saenchai getting ready for next fight

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion and pound-for-pound great Tawanchai PK Saenchai is primed and ready for his next bout at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4. Across the circle from him is former Glory kickboxing lightweight world champion Davit Kiria. The bout will be contested under kickboxing rules in perhaps an attempt by the ONE Muay Thai featherweight king to cross over to kickboxing and eventually become a two-sport world champion.

Ahead of his bout with the powerful Giorgian, Tawanchai was seen ripped and shredded inside the gym. On Track Gym in Thailand posted a video of it on Instagram:

Just four months ago, Tawanchai PK Saenchai made a swift defense of his world title at ONE Fight Night 7. Some would say that fighting in August would be too much of a quick turnaround for a world champion. If you watch his world title defense, however, you would understand why Tawanchai PK Saenchai is fresh and ready to go as early as now.

The bout against Yusupov, which was pegged to be a massive challenge for the young Thai star, was over even before it truly began. The entire fight can be shown in a short Instagram video as it only lasted 49 seconds. It was courtesy of one crushing leg kick by the world champ that instantly immediately destroyed Yusupov's lead leg and rendered him unable to continue:

It's safe to say that a kick from Tawanchai PK Saenchai is not something to be trifled with. To instantaneously cause massive damage on a limb with one strike takes perfect timing, speed, placement, and of course, insane torque and power. Tawanchai's kick shouldn't just be admired, it should be studied as well.

Against the tough Giorgian Davit Kiria in a kickboxing bout, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will have a new set of problems to solve. Elbow strikes and clinch fighting wouldn't be allowed so it could be an adjustment to the Muay Thai specialist. Still, if Tawanchai PK Saenchai lands his swift low kick clean once again, we might see the fight end early once more.

ONE Fight Night 13 will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.

