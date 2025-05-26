Days after confirming retirement, Tyson Fury parties with 50 cent and Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury has been spotted partying in Monaco with stars such as 50 Cent and his former boxing rival Derek Chisora, just days after confirming he's not planning to return to boxing any time soon.

'The Gypsy King' last stepped foot inside the squared circle back in December, when he faced off against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time. After suffering his first professional defeat via split decision at the hands of the Ukrainian months prior, Fury had been hoping to bounce back in order to seal undisputed heavyweight status.

'The Cat' would ultimately prove to be too much once again, however, as he put on an even more impressive performance the second time round, clinching the victory unanimously on the scorecards.

Following the back-to-back defeats, Fury announced his retirement from boxing. He bowed out of the sport as a former heavyweight champion and with a 34-2-1 professional record.

Check out Tyson Fury's video announcing his retirement:

Despite hanging up his gloves, there had been rumors Tyson Fury could be set to return to the ring later this year. The 36-year-old has a history of retiring before then making a shock return to the sport, with many expecting an all-British clash against Anthony Joshua to be enticing enough to bring him back once again.

Unfortunately for fans, that doesn't look to be the case, as Fury shut down any rumors of him returning earlier this week. Just days after confirming he wouldn't be coming back, he was then spotted partying with his wife Paris alongside his former rival Derek Chisora and rap icon 50 Cent.

Check out the video of Tyson Fury partying below:

Frank Warren wants Tyson Fury to face Anthony Joshua next

Frank Warren, the manager and promoter for Tyson Fury, has revealed he hopes his fighter returns to the sport and faces Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua have been tipped to face off in an all-British clash for a number of years, with the bout almost happening on multiple occasions when both men held heavyweight titles. Ultimately the fight never came to fruition, with Oleksandr Usyk's rise to the top of the division considered to be one of the biggest factors why.

Despite neither Fury or Joshua currently holding a title and both men facing losses in their last fights, Warren has admitted he still wants to see the two men fight it out in the squared circle.

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN, the Queensberry Promotions founder said:

"I would like to see it [the fight against Joshua] just to clean up the ... well lack of controversy because it never happened. I would like to see the fight happen but it's up to the guys. If they want to do it, get it on."

