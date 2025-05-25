Tyson Fury shuts down rumors of second comeback from retirement

Tyson Fury firmly shut down ongoing rumors of his comeback, putting an end to the apprehensions of his return to the ring. The former WBC heavyweight champion posted a clip from Lake Como to cement his retirement stance, after reports of a potential business meeting that speculated on the talks of his return.

Fury clarified that he had no interest in getting more titles or going through the physical toll of another match, after coming from back-to-back losses against Oleksandr Usyk. Expressing his contentment with his achievements, the 36-year-old said:

“I hear a lot of talk of “The Gypsy King” returning to boxing and I ask the question of this one: for what? What would I return for? More boxing belts? Won 22 of them. I’ve been rumped, they’ve had their use for me. But I’m happy, contented with what I’ve done, what I’ve achieved, what I’ve accomplished."

He continued:

“I’ve been around the world and back again and here we are, this is what retirement looks like for the Gypsy King. Not too shabby. I’m in no rush at all to go back to boxing and get my face punched in, for what? What would I return for? So here we are, I’m retired and I’m staying retired. I’ve got nothing to prove to anybody and nothing to return for. God bless you all and see you on the other side.”

Check out Tyson Fury's comments below:

Tyson Fury embraces luxury lifestyle with star-studded Monaco gateway

Tyson Fury and his wife, Paris Fury, were in for an exciting night in Monaco, Italy, on their luxury getaway. After spending time in picturesque Lake Como, the former heavyweight champion partied alongside boxing peer Derek Chisora and famous music icon 50 Cent.

Check out the screenshot of their photos below:

Screenshot of Fury with 50 Cent and Derek Chisora: [Screenshot courtesy:@tysonfury on Instagram]

