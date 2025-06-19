  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Kamaru Usman
  • Days after their UFC Atlanta showdown, Kamaru Usman shares valuable insight with Joaquin Buckley: "Just need to tweak that skill"

Days after their UFC Atlanta showdown, Kamaru Usman shares valuable insight with Joaquin Buckley: "Just need to tweak that skill"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Jun 19, 2025 20:05 GMT
Kamaru Usman shares advice to Joaquin Buckley following UFC Atlanta clash [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Kamaru Usman shares advice to Joaquin Buckley following UFC Atlanta clash [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley recently came together following their UFC Atlanta showdown, where the former welterweight champion shared valuable insight. Usman and Buckley competed in an entertaining main event, which saw 'The Nigerian Nightmare' earn a unanimous decision win.

Ad

Usman's triumphant return was even more significant as he entered the bout with a three-fight losing skid that included two title losses to Leon Edwards and a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight bout.

On the other hand, a lot was at stake for Buckley as a decisive win over Usman could have inched him closer to a welterweight title shot.

In the latest episode of Pound 4 Pound, Usman opened up about his bout with Buckley and shared valuable insight that 'New Mansa' can take away from it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Usman heaped praise on his foe's abilities and mentioned that he can be a force to be reckoned with in the division with one minor adjustment. He said:

"Confidence is a big thing that you need to have in this game and you have that right now and that's what makes it very, very scary and very, very dangerous. And that's what I said even after this fight. The only thing this fight is going to show you is 'Hey, I just need to tweak that skill. If I can tweak that skill, I'm in there because it's not like I went out there and got my face destroyed... If I tweak that, I'm going to be even more dangerous'. And so, that's what I would say for you."
Ad

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (10:58):

youtube-cover
Ad

Joaquin Buckley admits to being defeated mentally against Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley also believes he was defeated mentally against Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta.

In the aforementioned episode, Buckley stated that Usman was much stronger mentally with his ability to maintain his composure and noted that it is an area he needs to address after his loss at UFC Atlanta:

"I truly believe it wasn't that I lost physically, I lost mentally, right? And I feel like that's even more like a bigger challenge to kind of accept. I got outsmarted, I got outclassed and really got showed it was levels to this." [12:05]
Ad

Check out Kamaru Usman's post-fight interview following his win over Joaquin Buckley below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications