Days after their UFC Atlanta showdown, Kamaru Usman shares valuable insight with Joaquin Buckley: "Just need to tweak that skill"

Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley recently came together following their UFC Atlanta showdown, where the former welterweight champion shared valuable insight. Usman and Buckley competed in an entertaining main event, which saw 'The Nigerian Nightmare' earn a unanimous decision win.

Usman's triumphant return was even more significant as he entered the bout with a three-fight losing skid that included two title losses to Leon Edwards and a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight bout.

On the other hand, a lot was at stake for Buckley as a decisive win over Usman could have inched him closer to a welterweight title shot.

In the latest episode of Pound 4 Pound, Usman opened up about his bout with Buckley and shared valuable insight that 'New Mansa' can take away from it.

Usman heaped praise on his foe's abilities and mentioned that he can be a force to be reckoned with in the division with one minor adjustment. He said:

"Confidence is a big thing that you need to have in this game and you have that right now and that's what makes it very, very scary and very, very dangerous. And that's what I said even after this fight. The only thing this fight is going to show you is 'Hey, I just need to tweak that skill. If I can tweak that skill, I'm in there because it's not like I went out there and got my face destroyed... If I tweak that, I'm going to be even more dangerous'. And so, that's what I would say for you."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (10:58):

Joaquin Buckley admits to being defeated mentally against Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley also believes he was defeated mentally against Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta.

In the aforementioned episode, Buckley stated that Usman was much stronger mentally with his ability to maintain his composure and noted that it is an area he needs to address after his loss at UFC Atlanta:

"I truly believe it wasn't that I lost physically, I lost mentally, right? And I feel like that's even more like a bigger challenge to kind of accept. I got outsmarted, I got outclassed and really got showed it was levels to this." [12:05]

Check out Kamaru Usman's post-fight interview following his win over Joaquin Buckley below:

