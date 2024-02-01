"DDP? Alex?", "He’s just wh*ring for attention" - Fans react as Israel Adesanya teases massive UFC 300 appearance 

Israel Adesanya recently sent fans into a frenzy by teasing a potential appearence on the milestone UFC 300 card. The momentous event is set to go down on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Last September, 'The Last Stylebender' lost the UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Despite heading into the bout as a favorite, Adesanya found himself getting dominated over five rounds and ultimately lost the fight via unanimous decision. He later announced that he was taking an extended break from fighting and suggested that he won't be back till 2027.

Despite sharing his 2027 timeline, the Nigerian-born Kiwi took a U-turn on his statements last month and confirmed that he's looking to return a lot sooner than expected. He also hinted at suffering from some kind of injury and expects to resume full training by the end of February.

Adesanya recently fueled rumors of his return by teasing a potential fight at UFC 300 via a post on Instagram Stories. Moreover, after Dricus du Plessis defeated Strickland via split decision at UFC 297 earlier this month to win the 185-pound strap, he called out 'The Last Stylebender' for a fight.

Given their tumultuous history, many fans believe a grudge match is on the cards. After @SpinninBackfist reposted Adesanya's Instagram story on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"DDP? Alex?!? I preferred Conor vs. Chandler or Diaz, but I'm down for the Izzy comeback!"

Another fan wrote:

"There's no way DDP is ready... He's just wh*ring for attention."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @SpinninBackfist on X

Robert Whittaker on potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently shared his thoughts on a potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight. He admitted that while Adesanya was a tough fighter, his money was on du Plessis.

As mentioned above, Du Plessis called out Adesanya for a fight immediately after his title win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. It's no secret that there is bad blood between the two, and they have exchanged insults via social media in the past.

While a du Plessis-Adesanya fight is yet to be announced, many fans believe it's bound to go down at some point in the future. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Whittaker said:

"I’m going to say DDP. Just because, like Sean with Dricus, the safe bet was Sean, but Dricus showed what he was willing to do and what he was willing to go through... But he’s a tough guy. It doesn’t matter if he’s getting hit, he showed that tenacity in that fight. So I’ll go DDP."

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments below (8:55):