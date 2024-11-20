"DDP is gonna get cooked" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's latest training footage ahead of potential Dricus du Plessis fight

Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 has propelled him into the middleweight title conversation. UFC CEO Dana White recently praised Chimaev’s "incredible" performance, suggesting he is well-positioned for a title shot.

While no official announcements have been made, speculation is mounting that Chimaev could face reigning champion Dricus du Plessis in 2025.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, White acknowledged the possibility, stating:

“He looked incredible… he is deserving of a title shot."

Fans are already anticipating the matchup, especially after Chimaev shared a training clip on social media.

Trending

The footage ignited a flurry of reactions, with one fan confidently declaring:

“DDP [Du Plessis] is gonna get cooked”

Another chimed in:

“Khamzat Chimaev is the champion, God willing 🙌🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's recent post

Dricus du Plessis weighs in on facing Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has acknowledged the challenges of a potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev, describing it as a clash destined for "absolute chaos." Speaking to Submission Radio, du Plessis acknowledged Chimaev's all-around skills but emphasized his own aggressive approach:

"It’s gonna be absolute chaos. I just think I don’t see coming in with a different game plan, and me neither. I’m not going out to defend Khamzat’s takedowns. I’m going there to attack."

Du Plessis praised Chimaev as an “incredible athlete” but appeared confident in his readiness for the potential high-stakes bout:

"The Khamzat fight, it's a new challenge, and it's a very big challenge. I think Khamzat is an incredible athlete. He's an incredible wrestler, he can strike, he's tough, he works hard."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (6:33):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback