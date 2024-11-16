Khamzat Chimaev delivered a spectacular performance against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, submitting him in the first round. His one-sided victory has seen many call for 'Borz' to get a title shot ahead of Sean Strickland.

In his recent interview with Kevin Iole, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about Chimaev's performance. White labeled his win over Whittaker "incredible" and claimed that the Chechen fighter deserves a shot at the middleweight title currently held by South Africa's Dricus du Plessis. White said:

“He looked incredible there's no doubt about it he is deserving a title shot.”

When asked about whether the UFC is planning to make du Plessis vs. Chimaev in 2025, White answered:

“We haven't done anything yet I have no information on that one.”

Check out Dana White's comments below:

White's remarks sparked numerous reactions from MMA fans, with one fan poking fun at former champion Strickland:

"Dana Have the chance to make Strickland cry again”

Another fan agreed with White’s comment and commented:

“Totally agree with you Mr. Dana… Khamazt truly deserves it”

One fan speculated that Chimaev will fight the winner of du Plessis vs. Strickland if that matchup materializes.

“Still get a feeling that it’ll be DDP vs Strickland in early 2025 and then the winner faces Khamzat in the summer. As long as Khamzat’s next fight is for the belt I’m good with that.”

Check out more fans reaction below:

Dana White wants to see Khamzat Chimaev fight for a title in the U.S. in 2025

It's looking increasingly likely that Khamzat Chimaev will fight for UFC gold next year. Speaking on The Jim Rome Show, UFC CEO Dana White claimed he wants to see Chimaev fight for the title in 2025 in America:

"I'm looking forward to him getting a title fight in '25... We'll see how this plays out here but I want him to fight in the United States. I want him to fight for a title here in the U.S."

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

