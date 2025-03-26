"DDP made this man a food reviewer" - Fans react as Sean Strickland drops unfiltered Popeyes review in viral fast food moment

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently shared his review of of Popeyes' chicken, and had some positive things to say. Championship Rounds posted the clip on Instagram, sparking reactions from several MMA enthusiasts who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Users chimed in with comments like:

“Popeyes sucks.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Ddp made this man a food reviewer 😂.”

“Did he just side bite a chicken strip?😂😂😂😂.”

“Come on man you live in USA try pioneer chicken 🍗 .”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @champ.rds on Instagram]

In his most recent outing, Strickland squared off against du Plessis for the middleweight title in a rematch at UFC 312, where he suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss.

Ad

Colby Covington expresses interest in fighting Sean Strickland at middleweight

Speaking on Submission Radio, Colby Covington said that a fight with Sean Strickland would be an exciting matchup for UFC fans and asserted that he is willing to move up in weight if the UFC offers him the opportunity.

Covington also pointed out that 185 pounds is a familiar weight class for him, and added that he has consistently trained with middleweights throughout his career. He said:

Ad

"I started my career at middleweight, I was weighing 183 and I started my professional career at 185 because no one would fight me at 170. So, you know, I'm familiar with '85. To be honest, I've always trained with the bigger guys.”

He continued:

"That was always my thing in the gym, that I want to train with the bigger guys. So that, when I get in there, you know, the guys at 170 are going to be cakewalks. So that's an interesting fight [against Strickland] if the UFC wants, and they think that can do good business, then I'd love it."

Ad

Check out Colby Convington’s comments below (12:58):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.