  "DDP Vs RDR for the looney tunes belt" - Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's bold UFC rule change idea

"DDP Vs RDR for the looney tunes belt" - Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's bold UFC rule change idea

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 28, 2025 05:04 GMT
Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov
Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's proposed rule change in the UFC. [Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently suggested a rule change in the UFC, sparking mixed reactions from MMA fans around the world. While some agreed with the former UFC lightweight champion, others felt it wasn’t a great idea.

During a recent appearance on the Russian podcast Hustle Show, Nurmagomedov, who still maintains a good relationship with UFC CEO Dana White, expressed his desire for a rule change in the MMA organization. He proposed eliminating breaks between fights, suggesting that main events should run for a continuous 25 minutes and regular bouts for 15 minutes.

ESPN MMA reposted 'The Eagle's' remarks, which said:

''I always wondered, what’s the point of rounds?...I’d get rid of rounds, no rounds at all. They just step in, that’s it.''
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''DDP Vs RDR for the looney tunes belt''

Another one stated:

''I like the idea''

Other fans wrote:

''Because that would give grapplers an advantage. They could just backpack for 15-25 minutes. Starting each out fresh gives each a fresh chance. Khabib knows exactly why he’d want this.''
''People need to look at it from an entertainment perspective. The theatrics and huge moments often come from breaks in between rounds. Give fighters an opportunity to recover over 60 seconds and come back out delivering a better product.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about his potential UFC comeback

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA after successfully defeating then-interim champion Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout at UFC 254 in 2020. Since then, many MMA personalities have urged him to reconsider his retirement. However, the Dagestani legend has remained firm in his decision to stay away from competition.

In the aforementioned Hustle Show podcast, Nurmagomedov revealed a major reason for not returning to the octagon, saying:

''You can’t just say, ‘Give me six months, I’ll be ready. No. To get into fight shape, to get back to your old form, you need a lot of time. But back when I was still fighting, before I retired, I trained regularly too and that was enough for me. It worked...If I missed even one of those two-a-day sessions, like I said earlier, I’d get a panic attack, because I knew I had to fight and it felt out of control. Like I wasn’t ready. Like that cage door was about to shut on me.''
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (1:14:41):

youtube-cover
