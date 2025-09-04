Paulo Costa recently shared his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis' performance against Khamzat Chimaev. He observed that the South African fighter fell into Chimaev's trap, which ultimately cost him the match.

Ad

Du Plessis and 'Borz' squared off in the main event of UFC 319 for the middleweight championship. Throughout the bout, Chimaev dominated 'Stillknocks', achieving over 21 minutes and 40 seconds of control time and winning the fight via unanimous decision.

In an interview with The Schmo, Costa criticized du Plessis' performance, saying:

"[Dricus du Plessis] got stuck in that crucifix. Chimaev [had] good positions above, but he could not hit anyway, but DDP did a worse job. He got stuck in the crucifix for five minutes and... when I saw that, I thought, man, the fight is over because you're going to be gassed."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paulo Costa's comments below (4:35):

Ad

Paulo Costa reflects on Khamzat Chimaev's strategy against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

Paulo Costa is currently ranked No. 13 in the UFC middleweight division and is a former title challenger. He does not appear to have a strong camaraderie with Khamzat Chimaev or Dricus du Plessis.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Costa also took a dig at Chimaev's game plan against du Plessis at UFC 319, saying:

"No, I was not impressed... Everybody knew what he was going to do. [Chimaev] did the same, he just shot on the leg in the very beginning... He needed to fight back to get up on his feet... He is a tough guy to fight, and Khamzat Chimaev knew that, that why he held him [down] for so long. Even the fifth round. Fifth round, Dricus [du Plessis] was still dangerous, you know, and Chimaev was afraid to fight him fairly." [6:33 of the video]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.