"Deadly boxers have become profound economic philosophers" - Jordan Peterson stunned by Renato Moicano's post-fight speech at UFC 300

Renato Moicano was able to extend his winning streak to three with a second-round TKO victory over Jalin Turner on the early preliminary card of UFC 300. Following the bout, the No.13-ranked lightweight used his post-fight speech to state:

"I love private property, and let me tell you something, if you care about your f**king country, read Ludwig Von Mises and the 6 lessons of the Austrian Economic School, motherf**kers!"

Bitcoin Rapid-Fire podcast host John Vallis shared the footage, leading psychologist and author Jordan Peterson to respond:

"This is unspeakably great"

Peterson added:

"What a world. The satirists are Christian; the left shills for Big Pharma; and the deadly boxers have become profound economic philosophers."

Moicano caught wind of Peterson's comments and responded, stating:

"I can not believe Jordan Peterson the man himself retweeted this!!! Thank you so much doctor Peterson 🫡"

He added:

"What a f**king world"

Check out the tweets from Jordan Peterson and Renato Moicano below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moicano has seen his popularity increase since UFC 281, thanks in large part to his post-fight speeches. Following his victory over Brad Riddell, he expressed his desire for more money.

He followed that up by expressing his love for the United States and his desire to become a citizen after his UFC Fight Night 235 victory over Drew Dober in February.

Renato Moicano weighs in on Jalin Turner not pursuing finish

Jalin Turner had one of the biggest gaffes fans will ever see as he walked away from Renato Moicano after dropping him in the first round, assuming he had knocked out his opponent rather than pursuing a finish. Things did not work out as Turner planned as he wound up suffering a second-round TKO loss.

The No.13-ranked lightweight weighed in on his opponent's blunder in his post-fight press conference, stating:

"Joke is on him... I think he was scared of my jiu-jitsu, my brother. He knows that if he jumped [in my guard], he would get submitted... He's good and I knew that the range would be a hard aspect of the fight because he's like 6'3... He has a lot of power, very good striker. I'm just better than him and I proved [that] today."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on Jalin Turner walking away below (starting at the 0:22 mark):

While Turner has not commented on the loss, there have been suggestions that his decision could have been motivated by a pursuit of the $300,000 bonus that was on the line. Moicano later made the case that he was deserving of a bonus as he overcame adversity.