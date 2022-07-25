Deal's a deal - Chael Sonnen sends $1,000 to mother of 2 to make good on his promise of rewarding a Valentina Shevchenko fan

Chael Sonnen has reportedly kept his word after promising to reward a Valentina Shevchenko fan. A Twitter user named Taran McQuade recently shared a video showing details of the former UFC fighter sending her $1000 after she proved that her son was a true Shevchenko fan.

Sonnen had previously claimed that UFC fans don't really like 'Bullet' and cemented his statement by promising two front row UFC tickets to anyone who proved him otherwise. McQuade took up the challenge and posted pictures of her son with Valentina Shevchenko and her autograph, tagging Sonnen on Twitter.

As per the video uploaded by McQuade, Sonnen DM'd her requesting her PayPal details and sent her a $1000 reward. When McQuade conveyed her gratitude to Sonnen, 'The American Gangster' replied:

"Deals a deal :)"

Although she did not receive front row tickets, McQuade was happy with the reward as it could be her son's route to a UFC live event. The video ended with the following quote:

"May not have won front row tickets, but I know a boy who might still get to go to the UFC fight."

Watch the video below:

Taran McQuade @trn_mcquade @ChaelSonnen

You are truly an amazing person! A man of your word.... and still undisputed, undefeated, and never lost a round! Thank you again! You are truly an amazing person! A man of your word.... and still undisputed, undefeated, and never lost a round! Thank you again! @ChaelSonnen You are truly an amazing person! A man of your word.... and still undisputed, undefeated, and never lost a round! Thank you again! https://t.co/for4H3DTMx

According to her Twitter bio, Taran McQuade is an ER nurse by profession. The mother of two also owns a video editing business named, A Story From You.

Chael Sonnen believes Valentina Shevchenko might be playing a character

Valentina Shevchenko eked out a controversial split decision win in her last title defense against Taila Santos at UFC 275. In the aftermath of Shevchenko being tested to new limits, Chael Sonnen came up with a video specifying why 'Bullet' is not liked by fans.

According to 'The American Gangster', Shevchenko has probably been playing a character since she never rubs fans the wrong way despite having spent years in the UFC. 'Uncle Chael' believes the UFC women's flyweight champion is "insincere" since she hasn't offended anyone despite being on camera during her most glorious and vulnerable moments. Sonnen said on YouTube:

"If you are caught on camera for seven straight years in some of your most glorious and some of your most vulnerable moments and you never scuff your knee on the side of offending somebody, of being unsportsman-like, of challenged of doing anything that will put you in a negative category; you are probably a very insincere person. You're probably acting and playing a character."

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far