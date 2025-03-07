  • home icon
  "Debut the right way" - Diogo Reis looking to make a splash at ONE Fight Night 29 against Shoya Ishiguro

“Debut the right way” - Diogo Reis looking to make a splash at ONE Fight Night 29 against Shoya Ishiguro

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 07, 2025 17:53 GMT
Diogo Reis (left) and Shoya Ishiguro (right)
Diogo Reis (left) and Shoya Ishiguro (right) [images via ONE Championship]

Two-time ADCC world champion Diogo Reis has already proven himself as one of the best submission grapplers around. Now, with 'Baby Shark's' big debut in ONE Championship only hours out, the 22-year-old grappler is looking to do what he does best: dominate on the ground.

At the pre-event press conference, the Brazilian grappler made his plans clear:

"I want to make my debut the right way, so I'm going to go to submission."

With more golds than you can count with one hand, Diogo Reis' stacked resume proves that he's one of the best submission grapplers in the world.

But stepping into ONE Championship could be a whole different ball game. And with the undefeated Shoya Ishiguro standing across from him, only time will tell how well his debut will turn out.

"I want big things" - Two-time BJJ world champion Diogo Reis says taking ONE Championship gold is his ultimate goal

Diogo Reis is coming into the world stage of ONE Championship with a goal: to take over the division. From the moment he signed with the organization, his sights has been set on one thing: adding ONE's championship gold to his glittering collection.

He said:

"Yeah, I am hoping for that. I always say I want big things. I want chips, and ONE is one of them, so let's get it."

The 22-year-old grappler's ambitions are clear, and with his credentials, a title run could be more than just talk.

ONE Championship has become the stage where the world's best grapplers test themselves at the highest level, and Reis is ready to prove he belongs here.

Watch the coverage for the pre-event conference below:

Diogo Reis vs. Shoya Ishiguro features on ONE Fight Night 29, which takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand today, 8 PM EST.

Fans in Canada and North America can watch the livestream free with an active Prime Video subscription.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
