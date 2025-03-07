“ONE is treating me well” - Diogo Reis ready to showcase his quality in ONE debut against Shoya Ishiguro

Diogo Reis is "really happy" to be in Thailand for his ONE Championship debut.

On Friday, March 7, Reis will compete in the ONE flyweight submission grappling division for the first time at ONE Fight Night 29.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has established a world-class resume featuring first-place finishes at ADCC x2, IBJJF Pan, IBJJF European, and more.

During an interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Reis had this to say about his excitement for his ONE debut:

"I’m feeling great. ONE is treating me well, so I’m really happy for being here and to make my debut against Shoya. It’s incredible, the event is amazing, everything is going good."

Diogo Reis looks to secure a spot in the inevitable ONE vacant flyweight submission grappling world title bout.

The flyweight division has been left without a champion due to Mikey Musumeci parting ways with the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 29 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will defend her women's atomweight Muay Thai world title against short-notice opponent Marie McManamon.

McManamon stepped in for the injured Shir Cohen.

ONE Fight Night 29 also features Rambolek vs. Parham Gheirati (bantamweight Muay Thai), Shamil Erdogan vs. Gilberto Galvao (light heavyweight MMA), Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu vs. Jeremy Pacatiw (bantamweight MMA), and more.

Watch Reis' entire interview with the Bangkok Post below:

Shoya Ishiguro looks to extend undefeated promotional record against Diogo Reis

Diogo Reis' opponent for ONE Fight Night 29 will be Shoya Ishiguro.

Ishiguro, a 28-year-old from Japan, made his ONE debut in March 2024. He defeated Toshiyasu Sagae by unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 55.

Since then, Ishiguro has continued his winning ways against Bruno Azevedo (heel hook) and Hiryu Niwa (unanimous decision).

At ONE Fight Night 29, Ishiguro has an opportunity to legitimize himself as a potential world champion by taking out Diogo Reis.

Ishiguro's resume featured first-place finishes at the IBJJF Asian Open, JBJJF All Japan, UAEJJF Grand Slam Toko, and the Rickson Gracie Cup.

