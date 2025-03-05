“I could make a living from this” - Diogo ‘Baby Shark’ Reis recalls the moment he knew grappling was his way out of poverty

22-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom and former ADCC black belt world champion 'Baby Shark' Diogo Reis is considered one of the best young grapplers in the world today.

Ad

And this weekend, the Team Melqui Galvao representative will step inside the ONE Championship ring for the very first time as he makes his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Reis talked about his journey through 'the gentle art', and how it has led him to the global stage.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Baby Shark' said:

"When I reached the junior level and had the experience of living in the United States, seeing athletes like [nine-time BJJ World Champion] Rubens ‘Cobrinha’ Charles up close, I realized that I could make a living from this. That was when I started to take it more seriously and was sure this was what I wanted."

Ad

Needless to say, big things are expected of Reis as he showcases his skills on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The flyweight standout is looking to leave a lasting impression in his first bout for the promotion this weekend, and fans won't have to wait long to witness the phenom in action.

Diogo Reis to battle Shoya Ishiguro in ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 29 on Prime Video

22-year-old 'Baby Shark' Diogo Reis will make his debut inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend when he takes on Japanese star Shoya Ishiguro in a flyweight submission grappling contest.

Ad

The two do battle at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video, which will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in U.S. primetime on Friday, March 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Diogo Reis' ONE Championship debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.