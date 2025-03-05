“I want to be an example for the new generation” - Diogo Reis aiming to build a legacy in ONE’s global stage

22-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom and former ADCC black belt world champion 'Baby Shark' Diogo Reis is ready to make his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Team Melqui Galvao representative will step foot inside the ONE Championship ring for the very first time this weekend when he takes on Japanese star Shoya Ishiguro in a flyweight submission grappling contest, and Reis wants to make a statement.

The 22-year-old, in particular, wants to set an example for the next generation of grapplers who want to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Reis talked about showcasing his skills on the global stage to light a beacon for people who look up to him.

'Baby Shark' said:

"I want to help expand my sport and help other people practice this wonderful martial art. I want to be an example for the new generation. Winning medals and titles, that goes away, but the example remains, the legacy remains."

Reis has big plans for his time in ONE Championship, and that all begins this Friday when he heads to Bangkok, Thailand, for his highly anticipated promotional debut.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness Reis in action.

Diogo Reis ready to make ONE debut against Shoya Ishiguro at ONE Fight Night 29 on Prime Video

After much anticipation, 22-year-old 'Baby Shark' Diogo Reis is ready to step inside the ONE Championship ring for the very first time as he faces Japan's Shoya Ishiguro in a flyweight submission grappling bout.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video, which will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on Friday, March 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

