“I tried to follow him too” - BJJ champ Diogo Reis admits dreaming of making it big in football due to his older brother’s influence

Diogo Reis knew he was always destined for sporting glory, but Brazilian jiu-jitsu wasn't the first discipline he fell in love with.

Growing up in Manaus, Brazil, Reis imbibed not only the nation's unbridled footballing spirit but he also followed his older brother Adriano's heavy influence on him.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the two-time ADCC world champion recalled how his older brother stepped up to be their de facto third parent since their mother and father were both busy working.

Adriano was always leading the young Reis to live a good life, and football became one of the activities the brothers bonded over.

Diogo Reis said:

"My childhood dream was to be a soccer player. I still enjoy playing soccer today. At the time, I even went to soccer school with my older brother. Wherever he went, I tried to follow him too.”

Reis may not have followed in the footsteps of the greats such as Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario, or Neymar, but he ultimately found the sport he would excel and dominate.

That sport was BJJ, and Adriano was once again the same person who led him to the mats.

Reis was 10 years old when Adriano started training in BJJ, and the future world champion quickly decided to try what his older brother did.

That passion eventually fueled his drive to capture two ADCC world titles in 2022 and 2024.

Reis now starts a new chapter in his growing career when he makes his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 29.

'Baby Shark' will take on Shoya Ishiguro in a flyweight submission grappling contest on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 29 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Diogo Reis hopes the younger generation follows the path he took in BJJ

Much like how he followed the path his older brother Adriano showed him, Diogo Reis hopes the younger generation looks at him as the perfect example of making it in life through BJJ.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Reis said:

"I want people to be able to achieve their dreams through jiu-jitsu. So, it goes beyond medals and titles. I want to be an example for the kids. This martial art changed my life and that of my family.”

