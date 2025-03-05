  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I tried to follow him too” - BJJ champ Diogo Reis admits dreaming of making it big in football due to his older brother’s influence

“I tried to follow him too” - BJJ champ Diogo Reis admits dreaming of making it big in football due to his older brother’s influence

By Vince Richards
Modified Mar 05, 2025 17:55 GMT
Diogo Reis recalls his older brother
Diogo Reis recalls his older brother's influence on him [Photo from ONE Championship]

Diogo Reis knew he was always destined for sporting glory, but Brazilian jiu-jitsu wasn't the first discipline he fell in love with.

Ad

Growing up in Manaus, Brazil, Reis imbibed not only the nation's unbridled footballing spirit but he also followed his older brother Adriano's heavy influence on him.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the two-time ADCC world champion recalled how his older brother stepped up to be their de facto third parent since their mother and father were both busy working.

Adriano was always leading the young Reis to live a good life, and football became one of the activities the brothers bonded over.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Diogo Reis said:

"My childhood dream was to be a soccer player. I still enjoy playing soccer today. At the time, I even went to soccer school with my older brother. Wherever he went, I tried to follow him too.”

Reis may not have followed in the footsteps of the greats such as Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario, or Neymar, but he ultimately found the sport he would excel and dominate.

Ad

That sport was BJJ, and Adriano was once again the same person who led him to the mats.

Reis was 10 years old when Adriano started training in BJJ, and the future world champion quickly decided to try what his older brother did.

That passion eventually fueled his drive to capture two ADCC world titles in 2022 and 2024.

Reis now starts a new chapter in his growing career when he makes his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 29.

Ad

'Baby Shark' will take on Shoya Ishiguro in a flyweight submission grappling contest on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 29 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Diogo Reis hopes the younger generation follows the path he took in BJJ

Much like how he followed the path his older brother Adriano showed him, Diogo Reis hopes the younger generation looks at him as the perfect example of making it in life through BJJ.

Ad

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Reis said:

"I want people to be able to achieve their dreams through jiu-jitsu. So, it goes beyond medals and titles. I want to be an example for the kids. This martial art changed my life and that of my family.”

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी