Decade-old comment dismissing his roots comes back to bite Floyd Mayweather on recent Africa tour 

Floyd Mayweather's recent remarks on land ownership in South Africa have ignited controversy, given his previous dismissive comment about his African roots.

The former American boxing world champion and promoter, made a grand entrance, arriving in his private jet with a clear mission - to inspire and uplift young boxers in the region. Upon his arrival for the Africa tour, he also engaged with local media outlets, confidently declaring, "I'm back home," expressing his deep connection to the continent and his passion for nurturing boxing talent.

During an interaction with SABC Sport, Mayweather made some controversial remarks emphasizing the need for Africans to "get land back". He ardently advocated for equal opportunities in ownership and economic empowerment, drawing parallels to his journey to success in the boxing world. Mayweather stated:

"Like myself, I own my career. I became my own boss. Even in America, it’s about real estate. I want people in Africa to have the same thing for themselves. You guys [Africans] have all the resources and the land, but we need a lot of that land back to the Africans and you guys need to own yourselves."

Mayweather's recent remarks on land ownership have evoked strong reactions from netizens, pointing out the stark contrast to his initial stance about his African roots. In the past, Mayweather questioned why he should give back to Africa, citing a perceived lack of reciprocity.

Catch Floyd Mayweather's past comments below:

Floyd Mayweather's comments have further fueled the debate on his current advocacy for land reform and economic empowerment in Africa. With all that in mind, one fan wrote:

"I remember when he was talking about "what did Africa do for me?"

Another fan wrote:

"Just give back Floyd. Just give back brother. We don't need any speeches. Just drop loads like you do when you buy 3 million dollar watches and 98 cars."

Yet another fan wrote:

"It's like visiting your cousins and on the first night, you start meddling in the family politics, taking sides without proper understanding of context."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

In order to truly comprehend the backlash provoked by Floyd Mayweather's remarks, it is essential to contextualize the broader land issues in Africa. The enduring struggle for black economic empowerment and land reform has its roots in a tumultuous history, marred by colonial injustices that led to the concentration of land among a privileged few.

Watch: Floyd Mayweather spends $7 million in a South African Gucci store

Floyd Mayweather lived up to his moniker 'Money' during his recent visit to South Africa, splurging a whopping $7 million at a Gucci store in Johannesburg's Sandton City mall.

While some questioned the lavishness of his shopping spree, Mayweather also displayed his philanthropic side, hosting a charity banquet to raise funds for South African youth through boxing.

The tour is built around Mayweather's commitment to Africa and his vision to empower the continent's people, setting the stage for a new era of sports development.

Check out the video below:

