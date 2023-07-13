Floyd Mayweather could cost Zimbabwe north of $1M for private jet trip to help Mnangagwa campaign

Floyd Mayweather and his trip to Zimbabwe likely cost a million to make happen.

'Money' is retired these days as a professional boxer, but he remains a businessman. Mayweather has invested in many real estate opportunities and also continues to compete in exhibition boxing matches, such as his no-contest with John Gotti III last month.

However, the former four-division champion also likes to make regular public speaking appearances. Earlier this month, it was announced that Mayweather would head to Zimbabwe thanks to an invitation from Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF.

The boxer is supposed to campaign on behalf of gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya, among others. He's currently vying for MP in Tafara Mabvuku, a suburb of Harare. Mayweather arrived in the country earlier today for the high-profile trip.

As first reported by ZimLive, it turns out Floyd Mayweather will be paid handsomely for the trip. According to the report, 'Money' typically makes around $500,000 for one of his exhibition fights. He's expected to make double for the political trip to Africa.

Nonetheless, his stop in Zimbabwe isn't his only one. Mayweather is also expected to make stops in South Africa as well over the coming days.

When will Floyd Mayweather return to the boxing ring?

Some have speculated that Floyd Mayweather has headed to Africa to stage his next contest.

Earlier this year, before his clash with Aaron Chalmers, he announced a multiple-country world tour. While Mayweather fought in the United States for his entire career, he's since decided to travel for these exhibition fights.

To his credit, the former champion has already started to make good on his word. Earlier this year, he fought to a no-contest against 'The Joker' in the U.K., and later John Gotti III to a no-contest in Miami. That high-profile fight ended in controversy as the two nearly brawled post-fight.

Seeing as how Floyd Mayweather is heading to Zimbabwe, many have speculated that he might fight in Africa next. As of now, that's incredibly unclear, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. It's worth noting that Mayweather has already met with the aforementioned Scott Sakupwanya last year in Dubai.

That meeting took place days out from his canceled fight with Don Moore. Now the two get to have a meaningful sitdown in Zimbabwe, but the end result is unclear. Following his fight with John Gotti III, the two were linked to a potential Fall rematch.

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed five further planned contests in South Korea, Germany, Japan, Australia, and USA. He has named his exhibition tour 'The Heist' and is not hiding the fact he considers his exhibitions to be 'legalised bank robberies'

