African gold dealer-politician to host Floyd Mayweather in Zimbabwe

Floyd Mayweather is expected to head to Zimbabwe for a high-profile meeting.

These days, 'Money' is retired as a professional boxer. However, he has continued to compete in exhibition events, most recently facing John Gotti III last month in Miami. The two fought to a highly-controversial no-contest, with a post-fight brawl happening afterward.

Nonetheless, the former four-division champion likely isn't too worried over the incident, because he got paid. There are few that have made more money in sports than Mayweather. Earlier this year, he announced his plans for a world tour, which likely continue to add to his millions.

On social media, Floyd Mayweather announced that he was heading to Zimbabwe this month. Later reported by New Zimbabwe, the former boxer will be meeting Scott Pedzisayi Sakupwanya. A politician, he currently is the councilor for Mabvuku, a suburb of Harare.

Outside of his role in politics, he's a massive gold dealer and one of the most successful in the world. According to the report, Mayweather decided to head to the country thanks to an invitation from Sakupwanya.

The boxer announced the trip in a video message to fans. In the video, Mayweather stated:

“Africa, the moneyman is on his way. We start off in Zimbabwe on July 13th and 14th. I need everybody in Africa to mark your calendars. July 15th and 16th in Johannesburg, South Africa... To everyone in Africa, I want to say thank you, I'm on my way."

Will Floyd Mayweather fight in Zimbabwe?

Floyd Mayweather could be heading to Zimbabwe to try and arrange a fight. However, it's far too soon to tell.

Earlier this year after his clash with Aaron Chalmers, many thought 'Money' would stop having exhibition fights. Many noted the lack of crowd and less public interest for each of Mayweather's exhibition contests.

However, instead of stopping, he doubled down. Earlier this year, Mayweather announced plans for an exhibition world tour. The former champion stated that he wanted to compete in multiple different countries in 2023, and thus far has held his word.

Already this year, Floyd Mayweather has competed in the United States and the United Kingdom. Given his timely meeting in Zimbabwe, one has to wonder if a potential exhibition boxing match can be coming to the country. It's worth noting that Mayweather already met with Sakupwanya last year in Dubai, days out from his canceled fight with former sparring partner Don Moore.

