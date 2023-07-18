Floyd Mayweather spends big in Gucci store on South Africa trip while surrounded by heavy security

It was quite the scene when Floyd Mayweather stopped by a Gucci store in South Africa earlier this week.

'Money' is currently going on a tour across Africa. While he's able to compete in exhibition boxing matches, which he did earlier this summer against John Gotti III, there's a lot more he does.

The former four-division champion currently has a lot of real estate holdings, as well as other business dealings. However, Mayweather now makes a lot of cash by simply making public appearances. Currently, he's being paid to go across Africa and make multiple visits to meet fans.

Earlier this month, he began the tour in Zimbabwe. Ahead of the tour, Floyd Mayweather is expected to make well over a million dollars. That being said, the former champion is still spending a bit of money while he's visiting different African countries.

In South Africa, he decided to stop inside a Gucci store in Sandton City. In a video recently published on social media, it was clear that Mayweather was taking his safety seriously. In the video, the boxer is seen alongside multiple security guards with assault rifles.

KG🤴🏾 @kgmkhwanazi The legendary "Floyd Mayweather" at @Gucci Sandton City The legendary "Floyd Mayweather" at @Gucci Sandton City

Floyd Mayweather makes an appearance in Zimbabwe

Floyd Mayweather made a high-profile appearance in Zimbabwe earlier this week.

While 'Money' is touring the whole of Africa, his visit to Zimbabwe generated many headlines. The reason is that the trip is partially political, as he met with Scott Sakupwanya, who is running in the general election later this year.

Reports estimate that the gold magnate has paid the former boxer over a million dollars to head to his home country. Ultimately, the check must've cleared, as Mayweather arrived in Zimbabwe for a whole host of activities.

During his trip, Floyd Mayweather met with the politician, endorsing him. Furthermore, the former four-division champion had several public events where he met with fans. On Twitter, BOXRAW showed one of the massive crowds that came to see Mayweather.

Some have slammed the trip, saying it's a problem paying the boxer for arriving in the country despite a host of economic issues plaguing their citizens. Nonetheless, it seems that many were happy to tune out to see the boxing legend.