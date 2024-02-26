Dee Devlin comments on Conor McGregor's 'Road House' photos as Knox, MMA world reacts - "Bro giving spoilers for his own movie" 

Conor McGregor recently shared a couple of snapshots from his upcoming movie 'Road House' on Instagram. The post has attracted much fanfare, with even his fiancee Dee Devlin singing praises for 'The Notorious'.

The Irishman is set to make his silver screen debut, which is set to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 21. 'Road House' is a remake of the 1989 cult classic of the same name starring Patrick Swayze.

In the Instagram post, the former UFC two-division champion wrote:

"'Road House' starring myself as Knox colliding against Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, out March 21st."

Devlin responded to the announcement with an endearing reaction:

"Let's go, Knox!! Sooooo proud of you, babe. The star of the show."

The MMA world also took notice of their beloved superstar's post and flooded his comments session, showing their support.

Check out a few reactions below:

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry wrote:

"Can't wait."

Light heavyweight star Johnny Walker commented:

"Legend."

@amodernpoet had this to say:

"Only one place left to conquer... WWE."

@narendra_patidar_x0 wrote:

"Bro giving spoilers for his own movie."

@fight.wisdom reierated one of McGregor's iconic lines:

"The Double Champ Does what the fook he wants."

@akivision786 wrote:

"McGregor with the beard is a different breed."

@whyyoubling pointed out:

"Bro changed McGregor tattoo to Knox."

@jonnochipchase had this to say:

"Rocketing through Gyllenhaal on that double leg."

@michaelmahontatto wrote:

"Get this man a star on the Walk of Fame.... it's coming!!!!"

When Conor McGregor heaped praises on Jake Gyllenhaal

UFC megastar Conor McGregor recently spoke about his experience shooting 'Road House' alongside his co-star and Hollywood A-lister Jake Gyllenhaal. According to 'The Notorious', the pair have become good friends.

Speaking about the Hollywood star in an appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the 35-year-old said:

"He's a great guy. He's a great, great guy. He was very patient with me, and I was very patient with him. We understood our skill set and what we brought to the table. A dear friend of mine now, Jake Gyllenhaal, is. We doing a great movie... It's my first one so... I'm doing the best I could with what I had at my disposal."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (7:02):