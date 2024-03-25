"Deep inside he is a good man" - Lito Adiwang respects Jarred Brooks more after he showed humility vs. Joshua Pacio

Perennial strawweight contender Lito Adiwang says his respect for former strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks grew with the way the American handled his recent setback to Adiwang's former teammate Joshua Pacio.

'The Monkey God' lost to Pacio via disqualification at ONE 166: Qatar earlier this month, surrendering the ONE strawweight MMA world title in the process. The American spiked Pacio on the head, an illegal move in ONE Championship, which led to his defeat.

Pacio was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher.

After the fight, 'The Monkey God' sought Pacio out in the fighter hotel lobby the morning after, had breakfast with 'The Passion', and apologized for the entire ordeal.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Adiwang said this showed tremendous character from Brooks, and should be admired.

Lito Adiwang said:

"My opinion on Jarred Brooks' approach following his defeat is, I know deep inside him he is a good man. He just does these things before the fight [trash talk and play mind games] to get attention and to promote his fight. But what's inside you will always come out, and it came out after that fight. He was concerned about Joshua's situation. He is a good and humble family guy."

Adiwang fought Brooks in November 2021, losing via second-round submission in 'The Monkey God's' first fight in ONE Championship. 'Thunder Kid' has been clamoring for a rematch with Brooks since then.

Lito Adiwang says fans deserve a better conclusion to Joshua Pacio-Jarred Brooks rivalry: "They must have a trilogy as soon as possible"

If it were up to Lito Adiwang, Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks will be fighting for a third time. In fact, 'Thunder Kid' believes this fight is a must to truly settle the score once and for all.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"In my honest opinion, they should put an end to their fight. They must have a trilogy as soon as possible. I believe MMA fans want to see a better ending."