“I support what he wants to do” – Lito Adiwang on former teammate Stephen Loman’s decision to leave Team Lakay

Filipino firecracker and former Team Lakay standout ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang of Baguio City, Philippines, left the famed stable like many of his esteemed seniors. Adiwang was in search of greener pastures and found a home at SOMA Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia.

The latest to leave Team Lakay, however, came as a total shock. No.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman recently announced that he was also leaving Team Lakay.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Adiwang talked about his departure and what he thought of ‘The Sniper’s decision to leave Team Lakay as well.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“For Stephen, I know that he thought about it for a long time and I know he has a plan. He laid out a plan on how to get back to the game better than before. I know. I really support, and I can visualize what he wants to do. He wants to improve, add to his skillset, and learn new things. For me, I’m sure he will come back better than before.”

In 2023, led by Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio, there was a massive exodus from Team Lakay, with its former champions jumping ship. The list of names includes Honorio Banario, Kevin Belingon, and Jeremy Pacatiw. Adiwang followed suit shortly after, as did Danny Kingad and, most recently, Loman.

Lito Adiwang to represent SOMA Fight Club against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

Lito Adiwang is set to return to action against Australian-Thai dynamo Danial Williams. On Prime Video, the two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Adiwang is looking to beat the former multiple-time ONE world title challenger, make a statement in the division, and position himself for the next world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.